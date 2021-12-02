Apple tells suppliers demand for iPhone 13 lineup has weakened – Bloomberg News

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Some offshore bondholders of China Evergrande Group did not receive coupon payments by the end of a 30-day grace period on Monday New York time, four people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. A failure to make $82.5 million in interest payments that had been due...
Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are rebounding after the weakness witnessed late last week on reports of weaker iPhone demand. Notwithstanding the rich valuation the shares have built up this year, they are still a buy, according to an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets. The Apple Analyst: Brandon Nispel initiated coverage...
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appeared at The Wall Street Journal’s Annual CEO Council Monday evening where he was interviewed by Joanna Stern. Musk shared his opinion on the upcoming infrastructure bill along with the government and its role. He also touched on the tense relationship between the United States and China. Here are the key takeaways.
Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.98% higher to $326.19 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $23.48 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
MILAN (Reuters) – Stellantis plans to generate around 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) in additional annual revenues by 2026 and around 20 billion euros by 2030 from software-enabled product offerings and subscriptions, the carmaker said on Tuesday. Presenting its long-term software strategy, the world’s fourth-largest carmaker said it expected to...
BERLIN (Reuters) – German industrial output rose more than expected in October, data showed on Tuesday, even as supply bottlenecks for raw materials and intermediate goods continued to hamper production in Europe’s biggest economy. The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output was up 2.8% on the month after a revised...
(Reuters) -Britain’s antitrust watchdog said the merger of French waste and water management groups Veolia and Suez could lessen competition and mean higher bills for councils in the UK. Veolia and Suez are two of only a small number of suppliers in Britain that are able to service the largest...
LONDON (Reuters) – London’s bid to transform its stock market into a haven for fast-growing technology companies to compete with New York is facing obstacles as trading volumes slide and some big-ticket initial public offerings fall flat. Britain brought in new rules last week to make it more attractive for...
(Reuters) – Japanese carmaker Nissan’s Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta expects supply chain constraints and the global semiconductor shortage to continue until at least mid-2022, he said on Tuesday. “The pandemic has really disrupted the supply chain around the world and (the) automotive industry has been impacted much more than...
(Reuters) – Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index jumped on Tuesday as technology stocks rebounded with easing concerns about the Omicron variant, while shares in chip giant Intel rose following plans to take its self-driving-car unit public. Some high-flying technology shares have been battered in recent days as investors priced...
Apple is expected to increase iPhone shipments by 30% during early 2022, according to a new report, which cites multiple sources familiar with the plan. It is believed Cupertino hopes to ship 300 million throughout next year. A recent report claimed Apple had cut iPhone orders going into the holiday...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division reaffirmed on Tuesday cooperation with the European Commission, with the three agencies saying that the development of digital economy means any competition assessment must now consider new factors. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
Debt-laden Chinese property developer Evergrande has for the first time missed a deadline to repay some of its overseas creditors, a report said Tuesday, raising the prospect of it defaulting as it prepares for a government-backed mega-restructure. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property sector when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among Evergrande and other real estate firms.
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc’s services including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Prime Video and its namesake e-commerce website were down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Downdetector, which showed more than 14,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Amazon, tracks outages by collating status reports from...
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Early gains in a handful of companies tied to former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media venture fizzled out on Monday after the blank-check firm taking it public said it had received fact-finding inquiries from financial regulators. Digital World Acquisition (DWAC.O) fell 2.9% after gaining as...
Comments / 0