ONE Archives presents an encore of the virtual reading of "The Normal Heart"

Grey's Anatomy costar Jake Borelli is proud to be participating in this weekend's virtual reading of Larry Kramer's largely autobiographical play "The Normal Heart."

The encore presentation will take place this Saturday, December 4, at 12:00pm PT and again at 5:00pm PT. This is the final stream of this historic performance.

Tickets are on sale at

The virtual reading features an all-star cast, including Borelli, Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox, Jeremy Pope, Vincent Rodriguez III, Guillermo Díaz, Ryan O'Connell, Daniel Newman, Jay Hayden and Danielle Savre, with a special introduction by Martin Sheen.

Directed by Emmy Award-winning director Paris Barclay, this new presentation focuses on the rise of the HIV/AIDS crisis in New York City in the early 1980s.

"When I was approached by ONE Archives Foundation to direct a virtual reading of "The Normal Heart," I knew it was an opportunity I couldn't pass up," said Barclay.

"We've assembled an extraordinary cast that makes this particular reading even more timely. And we hope more powerful."

Funds raised from this event will support ONE Archives Foundation's LGBTQ education initiatives.