ONE Archives presents an encore of the virtual reading of "The Normal Heart"

By George Pennacchio
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36qheT_0dBlEDZr00

Grey's Anatomy costar Jake Borelli is proud to be participating in this weekend's virtual reading of Larry Kramer's largely autobiographical play "The Normal Heart."

The encore presentation will take place this Saturday, December 4, at 12:00pm PT and again at 5:00pm PT. This is the final stream of this historic performance.

Tickets are on sale at
onearchives.org/normalheart .

The virtual reading features an all-star cast, including Borelli, Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox, Jeremy Pope, Vincent Rodriguez III, Guillermo Díaz, Ryan O'Connell, Daniel Newman, Jay Hayden and Danielle Savre, with a special introduction by Martin Sheen.

Directed by Emmy Award-winning director Paris Barclay, this new presentation focuses on the rise of the HIV/AIDS crisis in New York City in the early 1980s.

"When I was approached by ONE Archives Foundation to direct a virtual reading of "The Normal Heart," I knew it was an opportunity I couldn't pass up," said Barclay.

"We've assembled an extraordinary cast that makes this particular reading even more timely. And we hope more powerful."

Funds raised from this event will support ONE Archives Foundation's LGBTQ education initiatives.

Summit Daily News

Next Page Books & Nosh co-hosts virtual reading

Frisco’s Next Page Books & Nosh, in partnership with Random House, will co-host a virtual event to launch Dr. Brené Brown’s “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience.”. According to a news release, Brown is a research professor at the University of Houston, and...
FRISCO, CO
Santa Monica Daily Press

SMC’s Drescher Planetarium presents free, live virtual shows in December

Santa Monica College’s John Drescher Planetarium continues its Friday evening events in December 2021 with free, live virtual shows presented online at smc.edu/planetarium. The friendly presentations will offer updated details on Project Artemis and the effort to return to the Moon, the latest on the pre-launch preparations for the James Webb Space Telescope, and an illustrated explanation of the winter solstice.
SANTA MONICA, CA
pilot.com

Encore Presents 'A Christmas Story'

The Encore Center Theatre opens the holiday comedy “A Christmas Story” Friday, Dec. 3, at The Encore Center at 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines. Set in 1940s Indiana, it is a time when schoolyard challenges escalate to the ultimate triple dog dares, and gullible boys place wet tongues on frozen flagpoles. In the winter, fathers battle the furnace, and mothers dress their children in so many layers that the kids can’t get up if they fall down in the snow.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Free virtual encore presentation of ‘Putting It Together’ with James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim from NYC’s The Town Hall and Strand Book Store

To celebrate the legacy of one of the greatest American composers, lyricists, and Broadway icons, The Town Hall and Strand Book Store will present an encore presentation of their conversation on Putting It Together with Tony Award-winning playwright and director James Lapine and composer Stephen Sondheim. The intimate digital event, which first streamed live on August 3, will be offered free of charge to the public and available to viewers from December 2-31, through The Town Hall website (viewers must sign in by December 24).
ENTERTAINMENT
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
