Kennard Robinson graduated from UST in the Fall of 2020 with his Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications. Robinson said he chose UST for a handful of reasons, but shared that his most important one was our head basketball coach, Anthony Medina. "I had offers to go out of state, but during the recruiting process, Coach Medina showed me that he had my best interest at heart," Robinson added. "He pursued me, cared for me, and in the end he was a very influential person in my life. I want to thank him for everything he has done for me, from molding me and helping me grow into the man and professional basketball player I am today."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO