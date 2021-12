Evans came to the Gators as the No. 3-ranked outfielder in Florida after batting .343/.456/.526 with 36 extra-base hits and 68 steals across four years at Lakeland Christian. With the fall season now in the rearview, Florida's 2021 Meet the Gators series returns this week with outfielder Ty Evans from Lakeland Christian School in Auburndale, Fla. For his freshman campaign, Evans will rep No. 2 for the Gators.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO