AUSTIN(KXAN)–First year Longhorns basketball coach Chris Beard has put a lot of things in motion to energize the fan base and unite the program. Both of those have been on display during this current five game homestand. Texas will host Cal Baptist (5-0) on Wednesday at 7:30 in the final of the three game Abe Lemons Classic to honor the former Texas coach. Beard is hoping that with the students on break, they can entice fans to buy $10 tickets to sit in the student section not only Wednesday night, but during Christmas holidays.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO