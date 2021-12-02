ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

A look at campus consumerism: ‘It’s just going to get worse’

By Lawrence Hapeman
Student Life
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe increasing pressure and uncertainty present in everyday life over the past years has made it increasingly tempting to devote as little brain power as possible to mundane tasks. Any shortcut we can take to make the immediate future easier sounds like a merciful reprieve that, just for a moment, allows...

www.studlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Brit + Co

Here’s Why Insomnia Gets Worse This Time of Year

If you find yourself feeling a little bit off this time of year, or maybe are tossing and turning in bed more than usual and then waking up groggy, you’re not alone. The lack of sunlight we’re getting during the winter can really mess with our hormone levels, especially melatonin, the sleep regulator, and can cause a case of the winter blues (which can range from simply feeling a bit down to full-blown seasonal affective disorder). That’s right — the feeling is not just in your imagination, and the fluctuation in hormones can have a real impact on your sleeping habits and sense of calmness. We asked sleep and mental health experts to further explain the connection between insomnia and the winter months and the effect sleep has on our overall mood and energy. Keep reading for the tips and tricks you need to keep your sleep schedule on track and your well-being in check during what should be the most peaceful season.
MENTAL HEALTH
WPFO

It's not just you, the common cold is worse this year

(BDN) -- After a year with minimal cases of influenza and other respiratory viruses, including the ones that cause the common cold, they have come back with a vengeance, taxing immune systems and often causing stress to people who have perhaps been primed for health-related anxiety since the pandemic began.
BANGOR, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
asapland.com

What Does Ringing in The Ears Mean?

When a person experiences ringing in the ears, it is referred to as tinnitus. The ringing noise can be intermittent or continuous and can vary in its intensity. Most people describe the sound as being similar to that of rushing water or simply hearing “sounds in their head.” Some medical professionals believe this condition generally originates from damage related to loud noises.
HEALTH
EatThis

Everyday Habits You Should Never Do After 60, According to Doctors

Aging, the saying goes, is not for wimps. But it also doesn't have to be more difficult than necessary. Too many of us make it so, by engaging in everyday habits that can accelerate aging or significantly increase the risk of chronic disease. These are five health patterns you should never fall into after 60, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Business Insider

More than 300 scientists have told Mark Zuckerberg they want access to Meta's internal research on child and teen mental health because it doesn't meet scientific standards

An international coalition of over 300 scientists published an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg on Monday. They demanded access to Meta's research on how Facebook and Instagram affect child and teen mental health. Leaked internal research found that Instagram could cause body image issues among teen girls. An international coalition...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hitzeman Mail Center#Covid
Telegraph

There’s no going back to ‘normal’ – we just have to live with anxiety

So, suddenly everyone knows the Greek alphabet and exactly how worried to be about omicron. Hugely? A bit? Somewhat? Well, guess what? I don’t believe anyone who is certain about all this any more. In the groundhog day that is the generalised anxiety about the pandemic, a few things have become apparent that are deeply revealing about our collective state of mind.
MENTAL HEALTH
Cat Country 102.9

Feelings of Depression Can Get Worse During Holidays

Over the holiday weekend, I just happened to see a short video of Karen Carpenter singing Superstar. She was a great singer that some say had one of the top 25 voices of all time. It spurred interest in her when I noticed the sadness in her eyes and facial expressions. You could see it, you could feel it.
MENTAL HEALTH
Morning Sun

‘There are days you just can’t get going’

Dan Manley remembers the day he was discharged from the hospital with COVID-19. As he walked out, the hospital staff had opened the door to the room next to his. In that room was his father, also named Dan Manley, who was also fighting COVID-19. He’d arrived at MidMichigan Health-Alma two or three days after his son.
ALMA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Voices: Prince Harry claims we should leave jobs that make us ‘unhappy’ – easy for him to say

Prince Harry has spoken out in support of people leaving jobs that make them miserable – and he should know. The dad of two, who is an outspoken advocate for positive mental health, said that the so-called “Great Resignation” – which has seen people deciding to quit their roles as a result of the pandemic – isn’t “all bad” and is even “something to be celebrated”.And after a year in which he and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to step down permanently from their royal duties, to “work towards” becoming financially independent and to live a relatively normal life...
CELEBRITIES
TheConversationCanada

Time management has become harder than ever — and we should be grateful

Many of us feel like time management is getting tougher. But why? Is it because we now work more than ever, or maybe because life in general has sped up so much? It’s unlikely. Overall, people work less today than they did 100 years ago. And there is no clear evidence that the pace of life has accelerated. So if it’s not more hours or faster pace, what’s changed? The answer is that the institutions that used to regulate our time have all but vanished. Think about it. In the 1950s, what did the average American or Canadian do on...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Independent

Pandemic stress weighs heavily on Gen Z: AP-NORC, MTV poll

Isolation. Anxiety Uncertainty. The stresses of the coronavirus pandemic have taken a toll on Americans of all ages, but a new poll finds that teens and young adults have faced some of the heaviest struggles as they come of age during a time of extreme turmoil.Overall, more than a third of Americans ages 13 to 56 cite the pandemic as a major source of stress, and many say it has made certain parts of their lives harder. But when it comes to education, friendships and dating, the disruption has had a pronounced impact among Generation Z, according to a...
MENTAL HEALTH
WREG

Pandemic stress weighs heavily on Gen Z

Isolation. Anxiety. Uncertainty. The stresses of the coronavirus pandemic have taken a toll on Americans of all ages, but a new poll finds that teens and young adults have faced some of the heaviest struggles as they come of age during a time of extreme turmoil. Overall, more than a third of Americans ages 13 to 56 […]
MENTAL HEALTH
FOX59

Pandemic stress weighs heavily on Gen Z: AP-NORC, MTV poll

A new poll finds that the stresses of the coronavirus pandemic have been especially hard for younger Americans, in particular when it comes to their education and social lives. The poll from MTV Entertainment Group and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Americans ages 13 through 56 think the pandemic made parts of their lives harder, but Gen Z reported higher levels of disruption to their education and dating lives. Health experts say it's consistent with what they're seeing as younger people report higher rates of anxiety and depression following months of remote learning.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy