A look at campus consumerism: ‘It’s just going to get worse’

If you find yourself feeling a little bit off this time of year, or maybe are tossing and turning in bed more than usual and then waking up groggy, you’re not alone. The lack of sunlight we’re getting during the winter can really mess with our hormone levels, especially melatonin, the sleep regulator, and can cause a case of the winter blues (which can range from simply feeling a bit down to full-blown seasonal affective disorder). That’s right — the feeling is not just in your imagination, and the fluctuation in hormones can have a real impact on your sleeping habits and sense of calmness. We asked sleep and mental health experts to further explain the connection between insomnia and the winter months and the effect sleep has on our overall mood and energy. Keep reading for the tips and tricks you need to keep your sleep schedule on track and your well-being in check during what should be the most peaceful season.

