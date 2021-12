Turns out adding a pair of former All Pros to your team midseason doesn't actually mean you're guaranteed anything. For the entire first half and much of the second, the Packers rendered Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. to be essentially non-factors. OBJ's one big play ended up being inconsequential to the game, and Miller only managed to turn up the heat on Aaron Rodgers after the Packers already had the game well in hand.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO