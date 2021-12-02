ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Current Stock Price for GDL Fund (GDL)?

Benzinga
 5 days ago

The next GDL Fund (GDL) dividend date is projected to be 2021-12-09. GDL Fund does...

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For ironSource

IronSource (NYSE:IS) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $15.2 versus the current price of ironSource at $8.66, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated ironSource...
Benzinga

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In AMETEK 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 11.34% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000.00 In AME: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 221.31 shares of AMETEK at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in AME would have produced an average annual return of 18.7%. Currently, AMETEK has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion.
Benzinga

Build-A-Bear Partners With Nutanix To Build 3D Shopping Tech

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (NYSE: BBW) has partnered with Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a hybrid multicloud computing firm, Buzz 3D, a 3D simulations provider, and TierPoint, a cloud solutions provider. The partnership will develop the technology to power Bear Builder 3D Workshop, an interactive online shopping experience. "Our guests' in-store experience is...
Benzinga

Where Magnolia Oil & Gas Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent...
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

Meta Platforms Whale Trades For December 07

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms. Looking at options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) we detected 24 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37.5% of the investors opened...
Benzinga

Where Restaurant Brands Intl Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Restaurant Brands Intl. The company has an average price target of $71.08 with a high of $83.00 and a low of $63.00.
Benzinga

Why Jumia Shares Are Rising Today

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) is trading significantly higher Tuesday after the company announced the highlights of its 2021 Black Friday campaign. Jumia said that gross merchandise value reached $150 million, representing an increase of 30% year-over-year. Orders totaled 4.3 million, representing an increase of 39% year-over-year. Jumia said it...
Benzinga

36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) shares climbed 123.2% to $6.16. Siyata Mobile received $1.3 million purchase order for SD7 ruggedized devices and accessories. Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) shares gained 38% to $6.00. Elevation Oncology, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.53 per share. Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) jumped...
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 3%; MongoDB Shares Surge Following Strong Q3 Results

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.55% to 35,771.42 while the NASDAQ rose 3% to 15,681.69. The S&P also rose, gaining 2.14% to 4,690.04. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 50,149,320 cases with around 810,250 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,648,380 cases and 473,750 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,147,470 COVID-19 cases with 615,780 deaths. In total, there were at least 266,849,780 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,281,070 deaths.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Chart Industries

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Chart Industries has an average price target of $213.75 with a high of $240.00 and a low of $193.00.
