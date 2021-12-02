Current Stock Price for GDL Fund (GDL)?

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.55% to 35,771.42 while the NASDAQ rose 3% to 15,681.69. The S&P also rose, gaining 2.14% to 4,690.04. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 50,149,320 cases with around 810,250 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,648,380 cases and 473,750 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,147,470 COVID-19 cases with 615,780 deaths. In total, there were at least 266,849,780 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,281,070 deaths.

