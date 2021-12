(Scott Varley/Getty Images) Get $10 credit on two uber rides through the holiday season. Governor Larry Hogan announced that a new partnership is launching today to provide 1,000 Uber ride credits worth $10 each to Marylanders for a sober ride home. These $10 rideshare credits will be available beginning today at 4 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1. To redeem the $10 credit, Marylanders can open the Uber app, choose Wallet from the menu on the top left corner, and scroll to the Promo Codes section. Marylanders can use the code “MAKEAPLAN2021” and $10 will be applied to your account. Each rider is limited to two $10 credits during the campaign while the supplies last.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO