A new national report done by the group Stop AAPI Hate shows that about 20% Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have experienced a hate-motivated incident in the last year. Based on the report, 20% means roughly 4.8 million Asian Americans and 320,000 Pacific Islanders have been the subject of a hate incident. Despite public attention shifting away from this issue, AAPI hate has continued to surge. This is not only due to the association made between the pandemic and Asia, but also due to inflammatory rhetoric on the part of public officials and the country’s history of AAPI discrimination and oppression that encourages people to act on long-standing racist attitudes.

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO