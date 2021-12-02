From the Library

An Ohio Dunkin' employee and her family witnessed the ultimate Christmas miracle this year, weeks after being evicted from their Mount Healthy home. Ebony Johnson, a mother of three, was left speechless when Suzanne Burke, a woman she befriended in the drive-thru line over the years, surprised her with a new, fully furnished home just in time for the holidays. Speaking to ABC affiliate WCPO, Burke shared that she knew she had to take action when she learned Johnson had fallen on hard times. "When she experienced this hardship, I just wanted to see if I could help her just improve her life and the life for her kids," Burke explained.

