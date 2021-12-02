ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

From the Library

By ldemers@pioneertribune.com
pioneertribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLibrary News As winter approaches, people start thinking about cooking and baking as they...

www.pioneertribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
pioneertribune.com

The Archives

50 years ago December 2, 1971 One new feature and on not-so-new feature make their appearance in today’s Pioneer-Tribune. “Sara Says”, a timely tip for homemakers, is a new feature making its debut on the editorial page. The column is locally written and readers can share an idea with “Sara” by writing “Sara Says” c/o The Pioneer-Tribune. Another weekly column […]
secondwavemedia.com

From toys to tech: Library of Things offers creative opportunities

Herrick District Library has a history of loaning unusual items — from framed art and Polaroid cameras in years past to the e-book readers, Launchpad learning tablets, and wireless hotspots now available. Most recently, HDL’s Library of Things began loaning out technology, games, toys, and musical instruments. Launched in December...
POLITICS
johnstonsunrise.net

FROM THE JOHNSTON LIBRARY: Dr. Fine holds reading and discussion

On Dec. 8, at 7 p.m., author Michael Fine will be at the Mohr Library to read from his short stories and to have discussion. Dr. Fine is a family physician, former director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, and a writer of both nonfiction and fiction. His novel and short fiction are in some ways no more an escape from reality than a news story.
JOHNSTON, RI
Spotlight News

Guilderland Public Library News: Gift Guide

Looking for holiday gift ideas?  Let us help! Get product reviews from Consumer Reports; try out our Library of Things gadgets before you buy; and craft a homemade gift with Creative Bug under the Learning Tools section of our website.  The latest episode of our “How Did You Find It?” podcast covers these offerings and […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Ebook#Countertop#Food Drink#Library News
pioneertribune.com

Here for tHe Holidays

The Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand Restore Christmas room is now open and ready to welcome shoppers for the holidays. Christmas trees and lights, dishes and glassware, and a variety of ornaments are just a few of the items available. Refurbished furniture and crafts are new to the Christmas room this year. Habitat Restore is located at 401 Deer Street and […]
LIFESTYLE
shorelineareanews.com

Best children and teen books of 2021 from the King County Library System

The King County Library System (KCLS) released its 2021 Best Books. The annual list reveals KCLS’ top 100 books of the year, and includes 25 titles in each of the following categories: fiction, nonfiction, children and teen. (see previous article for fiction and nonfiction) Best Books are nominated by KCLS...
KING COUNTY, WA
southernminn.com

Upcoming events from the Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System

Go ahead and get your relaxation on. Make DIY eye pillows, essential oil mists, affirmation cards, and shower melts on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 3:30 p.m. at Le Center Public Library. Then watch your stress fade away. Free and exclusively for ages 13-18. Jigsaw Puzzle Derby. Assemble a team of...
KIDS
Webster County Citizen

- At The Library

I have just completed my sixth month as the director of the Seymour Community Library, and it has been an exciting and educational experience. Many exciting programs and updates had been started before I arrived, and many more are still in the works. Judith Cassell is also a new face...
SEYMOUR, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
pioneertribune.com

That’s the spirit

The annual Manistique Christmas Parade took place Friday evening. The parade featured some familiar faces, such as “Santa” and “Mrs. Claus”, above, as well as some new characters, as seen at left. See more pictures on page A8.
MANISTIQUE, MI
The Post and Courier

News from BCLS: Berkeley libraries partner with other libraries for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

Berkeley County Library System is partnering with libraries in Charleston and Dorchester County and Trident United Way to promote literacy in children 5 and younger. and prepare them for entering kindergarten. BCLS, Trident, Charleston County Public Library and Dorchester County Library held a kick-off event for the national program 1,000...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
carolinasportsman.com

Stranger Buck

I’ve hunted since I was 12. Hunted on and off my whole life except for the years I was in the military deployed. Since being medically retired in 2012 I’ve hunted on family farm land of my in laws for almost 10 years. In that time I’ve taken several beautiful deer. Nothing compared to this one.
ANIMALS
uc.edu

CEAS Library displays Cincinnati Industrial Exposition tokens from 1870-1874

The Ohio Mechanics Institute (OMI), founded in 1828, is one of the College of Engineering and Applied Science’s (CEAS) source institutions and provided vital technical education during the early development of Cincinnati. In 1870, OMI partnered with the Board of Trade and Chamber of Commerce to present the first “Grand Industrial Exposition.” These showcases attracted exhibitors nationwide representing industrial developments and artistic achievements of the day.
CINCINNATI, OH
Upworthy

Loyal customer surprises favorite Dunkin' employee with fully furnished house after she was evicted

An Ohio Dunkin' employee and her family witnessed the ultimate Christmas miracle this year, weeks after being evicted from their Mount Healthy home. Ebony Johnson, a mother of three, was left speechless when Suzanne Burke, a woman she befriended in the drive-thru line over the years, surprised her with a new, fully furnished home just in time for the holidays. Speaking to ABC affiliate WCPO, Burke shared that she knew she had to take action when she learned Johnson had fallen on hard times. "When she experienced this hardship, I just wanted to see if I could help her just improve her life and the life for her kids," Burke explained.
REAL ESTATE
pioneertribune.com

Festival of Trees hospital fundraiser now underway

MANISTIQUE – Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital is inviting residents to participate in the “magic” of its annual Festival of Trees. This year, residents may choose to enjoy the festival from their home or book a tour after hours to see the trees, wreaths, and packages in person. The festival officially kicked off Nov. 22 and will continue until Dec. 5. The […]
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
pioneertribune.com

Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor, I’m going to miss The Grind. They had the best doggone dark roast that I’ve had in ages. It wasn’t just good coffee, it was the ambiance. I slogged through that article, which was loaded with words and said almost nothing. I read all the excuses and double-talk and saw a lot of tap-dancing that amounted to a […]
LIFESTYLE
GATOR 99.5

Purple Porch Light? Here’s Your Key to the Porch Light Color Code

There is a popular tune from more than a few years ago that includes this lyric, "you say it best when you say nothing at all". Sometimes we don't really need words to convey our thoughts or passions. Sometimes all it takes is a look or a glance. However, in this case, and the cases of so many other causes support can be as simple or as singular as a solitary beacon of light penetrating the darkness of the evening.
HOME & GARDEN
pioneertribune.com

Manistique Amity Group to meet

MANISTIQUE – The Manistique Amity Group meeting for the month of December is Dec. 8. The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at the First Methodist Church and the guest speaker will be Steve Bosen. There will be no meetings in January and February, If interested in joining Manistique Amity Group, call 341-6840 or (906) 573- 2135.
MANISTIQUE, MI
pioneertribune.com

Food distribution for area scheduled for next week

MANISTIQUE – The Menominee, Delta, Schoolcraft Community Action Agency will hold Family Commodity Food Program distributions during the week of Dec. 6. Distribution sites include: -Garden, Dec. 8, at the Garden Community Center from 2-3 p.m.; -Manistique, Dec. 9 , at the Manistique VFW Hall from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.; -Germfask, Dec. 9, at the Germfask Township Hall from […]
MANISTIQUE, MI
pioneertribune.com

MARSP to hold holiday luncheon

MANISTIQUE – MARSP members will gather Dec. 8 at the Manistique VFW Post No. 4420. The meeting, a Christmas luncheon, is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable item to be given to local food banks. The luncheon is open to all retired school personnel from Schoolcraft and Eastern Delta counties. New retirees may […]
MANISTIQUE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy