Main Street Church Opens Teen Center Gathering Space

A true loft, this rare space was once the home of Rainbow Auto and Painting Co. Think Mission District in San Francisco or Williamsburg in NY. Enter into a sprawling and dramatic living space with room to entertain, cook, dine at the kitchen bar, or work from home. Stunning 14 foot ceilings with massive and industrial pull-chain windows, this unit is similar in size to most two bedroom, two bathroom condos in DC. Maple hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, barrel-form concrete ceilings, original brick and concrete walls. The kitchen features Cabico Cabinets, Lava rock counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, modern fixtures, and a breakfast bar big enough for four. Bathrooms feature a quartz vanity, Italian Porcelain tiling, and subway tile. Rainbow lofts has a fabulous rooftop deck with sweeping city views and multiple spaces to entertain or garden. One block to Whole Foods, with Estadio, Milk Bar, Salt and Sundry, Pearl Dive, Sweetgreen, South Block, and Vida just outside your door. Walk just half a block to the heart of Logan Circle and the 14th Street Corridor. Ask about free rental parking for up to two years.

