A new unannounced Taiko no Tatsujin game for Xbox has been discovered, thanks to new Xbox Achievements that have been spotted over on TrueAchievements. While the new Xbox Achievements list has the game named “T Tablet_for XC”, if you peruse the achievements themselves you’ll see this is clearly a Taiko no Tatsujin game. Several of the achievements suggest the title of the game is actually Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master, which Bandai Namco also filed a trademark for earlier last month.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO