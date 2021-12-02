ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia, NZ dlrs left far behind as Fed sets the rate pace

By Reuters
kitco.com
 5 days ago

SYDNEY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were clinging to support on Thursday as the risk of early Federal Reserve rate hikes roiled global markets to the benefit of the U.S. currency. The Aussie was hanging on at $0.7114 , finding support just under $0.7100...

