Senior Center

MANISTIQUE – The Manistique Amity Group meeting for the month of December is Dec. 8. The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at the First Methodist Church and the guest speaker will be Steve Bosen. There will be no meetings in January and February, If interested in joining Manistique Amity Group, call 341-6840 or (906) 573- 2135.

MANISTIQUE, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO