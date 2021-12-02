Weirton, WV — The Weirton Ministerial Association hosted their annual Thanksgiving meal at The Greater Weirton Senior Center. The event in it’s 25th year is a way for everyone in the community to come together. “My favorite thing is the way people from different groups come together and pull together...
The Hermiston Senior Center is now serving in-house meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Those planning to attend lunch are asked to call 541-567-3582 before 11 a.m. so the cooks will know how many people are coming. The senior center will continue with Meals on Wheels and take-out meals every Tuesday...
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Senior Center is seeking volunteers to help provide a nice, traditional meal for seniors on Christmas Day. The meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. at the senior center at 200 East St. Ronda Guberman, assistant director, said that it provides seniors a chance to enjoy company and camaraderie for the holiday.
BROWNSTOWN — During an organizational meeting Wednesday, it was decided that the Brownstown Senior Citizens Center will be open five days a week, starting today. Throughout the remainder of the year, the center will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday with the exception of Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
Sussex County seniors enjoyed fellowship with peers, a holiday feast, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and entertainment provided by DJ Sky Brady at the CHEER Community Center in Georgetown Nov. 23. CHEER Chief Executive Officer Ken Bock said this event is the first indoor activity seniors have been able to...
The senior center of Portland is a place for seniors to enjoy. Stephanie McLaughlin serves as director of the center. “We are designed as a place for seniors to visit, but really, people of all ages are welcome here,” said Stephanie. The senior center offers seniors a place where they...
MARLBOROUGH – The Winske and Fitzpatrick families recently donated $675 to the Marlborough Senior Center in the memory of Paul Winske and Kay Fitzpatrick. The donation, which was unanimously approved by the Marlborough City Council at a Nov. 8 meeting, is designated to be used for special programming. “Paul especially...
The Betty Ehart Senior Center at 1101 Bathtub Row. Courtesy/BESC. The Betty Ehart Senior Center had a COVID-19 positive exposure this week. LARSO implemented a variety of COVID cleaning policies, including a specialized deep cleaning from Los Alamos County. Several staff and senior center members were asked to take a...
THE DALLES — Mid-Columbia Senior Center hosted their 2021 Wasco County Ageless Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. The Ageless Awards honor volunteers 75 and older for their contribution to their community. Each year, there are four awards given out. This year, the winners were Sherry Munro, Duane and Sue Powell, Darrell France, and Mary Davis and the Fort Dalles Floozies.
50 years ago December 2, 1971 One new feature and on not-so-new feature make their appearance in today’s Pioneer-Tribune. “Sara Says”, a timely tip for homemakers, is a new feature making its debut on the editorial page. The column is locally written and readers can share an idea with “Sara” by writing “Sara Says” c/o The Pioneer-Tribune. Another weekly column […]
MANISTIQUE – The Manistique Amity Group meeting for the month of December is Dec. 8. The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at the First Methodist Church and the guest speaker will be Steve Bosen. There will be no meetings in January and February, If interested in joining Manistique Amity Group, call 341-6840 or (906) 573- 2135.
A fire broke out at Double D’s Pub and Eatery in the Town of East Troy in the early morning hours of Nov. 26, heavily damaging the building and closing the restaurant. East Troy Fire Chief Joe Degaro said there were no injuries and the tenant that lived in the building was home during the fire and evacuated safely.
MANISTIQUE – Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital is inviting residents to participate in the “magic” of its annual Festival of Trees. This year, residents may choose to enjoy the festival from their home or book a tour after hours to see the trees, wreaths, and packages in person. The festival officially kicked off Nov. 22 and will continue until Dec. 5. The […]
MANISTIQUE – MARSP members will gather Dec. 8 at the Manistique VFW Post No. 4420. The meeting, a Christmas luncheon, is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable item to be given to local food banks. The luncheon is open to all retired school personnel from Schoolcraft and Eastern Delta counties. New retirees may […]
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Pay It Forward chose the Opportunity Center for the homeless for the month of November. The Opportunity Center has been operating for over 27 years. "We started with our single program, which was the men's program and today we've expanded to include nine houses...
Library News As winter approaches, people start thinking about cooking and baking as they gravitate toward cozy indoor activities. The eBook Public Library Collection and MasterFILE Complete from MeL (mel.org) provide recipes and techniques to keep everyone busy all winter long. Countertop appliances have become a popular way to make cooking and cleanup fast and easy. The eBook Public Library […]
Comments / 0