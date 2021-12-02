Here for tHe Holidays

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
While looking for bargains when gift shopping qualifies as smart holiday spending, you can also be rewarded if you splurge on certain items. For example, some name brands or models are higher-quality...
We know it is that time of the year to deck the halls, and that may or may not mean putting up a Christmas tree. Either way, ornaments can play a big part in your holiday décor, but they do not just have to be for the tree. Local 4...
All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
The holidays are all about gathering with loved ones, spreading joy, and getting a little boozy. To get you in the spirit, we gathered up a tasty selection of the best holiday-themed cocktail books that are available online. Whether you’re planning a holiday party or shopping for a budget-friendly gift idea, the books on our list offer up a variety of alcoholic (and non-alcoholic)...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday night, Santa Claus will be arriving in Homewood on his red sleigh– a Homewood city fire engine. He’ll join the hundreds lining the streets to watch the Homewood Christmas Parade. The parade route begins at Central Park and will lead to downtown Homewood on 18th street and finally to […]
Library News As winter approaches, people start thinking about cooking and baking as they gravitate toward cozy indoor activities. The eBook Public Library Collection and MasterFILE Complete from MeL (mel.org) provide recipes and techniques to keep everyone busy all winter long. Countertop appliances have become a popular way to make cooking and cleanup fast and easy. The eBook Public Library […]
MANISTIQUE – MARSP members will gather Dec. 8 at the Manistique VFW Post No. 4420. The meeting, a Christmas luncheon, is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable item to be given to local food banks. The luncheon is open to all retired school personnel from Schoolcraft and Eastern Delta counties. New retirees may […]
Can you imagine experiencing the joys of the holiday season in the midst of a sweltering Michigan summer? There’s one incredible Christmas store near Detroit where you can do just that. Whether you’re a full-blown Christmas fanatic or a kid at heart who’s searching for a dose of childlike glee, this sprawling shop will capture […]
The post The Magical Place Near Detroit Where It’s Christmas Year-Round appeared first on Only In Your State.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
I’ve hunted since I was 12. Hunted on and off my whole life except for the years I was in the military deployed. Since being medically retired in 2012 I’ve hunted on family farm land of my in laws for almost 10 years. In that time I’ve taken several beautiful deer. Nothing compared to this one.
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
Welcome December. I cannot how believe how fast time flies by. Christmas is right around the corner. I hope everyone is getting ready for Christmas and getting all their shopping done early. I have encountered some really slow shipping times so I hope you have better luck. If you are a senior in need of help with gift wrapping this […]
An Ohio Dunkin' employee and her family witnessed the ultimate Christmas miracle this year, weeks after being evicted from their Mount Healthy home. Ebony Johnson, a mother of three, was left speechless when Suzanne Burke, a woman she befriended in the drive-thru line over the years, surprised her with a new, fully furnished home just in time for the holidays. Speaking to ABC affiliate WCPO, Burke shared that she knew she had to take action when she learned Johnson had fallen on hard times. "When she experienced this hardship, I just wanted to see if I could help her just improve her life and the life for her kids," Burke explained.
Comments / 0