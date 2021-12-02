ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Notice: Police Presence at Elmer Hill Road Home in Rome, New York

By Kristine Bellino
 5 days ago
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is alerting the public that there will be a police presence at a home on Elmer Hill Road in the City of Rome, New York. Deputies are responding to a call that is medical in nature and do not want the public to be alarmed. There...

