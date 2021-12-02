Notice: Police Presence at Elmer Hill Road Home in Rome, New York

While COVID-19 cases seem to be increasing all across the state and the Omicron variant has appeared in New York, I think it's important to look at some of the counties hardest hit by the deadly virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control 59,354, New Yorkers have lost their lives to COVID-19. The Health Electonic Response Data System has reported slightly fewer deaths - 46,715. The Omicron variant has made its way to New York, there are currently eight known cases in New York and Suffolk County. Over the course of the pandemic, the counties below have suffered the most human losses. Most of the counties below are the most populous in the state, so it's not surprising they are on the list.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO