How to Use Guake Terminal under Wayland (GNOME)

Most of us have a love/hate relationship with our inboxes, but they’re not going away anytime soon. Get a grip on email in 2022 by knowing its strengths and weaknesses:. If your working hours aren’t the same as a coworker’s, schedule your messages to be sent later, says Lynne Oldham, chief people officer at Zoom. You’ll demonstrate respect for your teammate’s work-life balance.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Google is warning two billion Chrome users to update the browser after discovering 25 new threats in just the past two weeks. Seven of the 25 vulnerabilities in Chrome 96 are labeled "high level" threats, according to a blog post published on Monday. Windows, macOS and Linux...
Microsoft has rolled out Windows Terminal for some time now and it’s quite a good tool. It is a unified Terminal app with PowerShell, Command Prompt, Linux, and all other shells you may have on your PC. It is a very well-rounded and feature-packed developer tool. It also has support...
Terminator is a terminal emulator program that helps users easily manage multiple terminals. It provides flexibility for arranging multiple terminals side by side. In this guide, we will explain to you how to install and use Terminator on Ubuntu 20.04.
For many years we have relied on third-party JavaScript libraries such as jQuery to write JavaScript for the web. However, in recent years, the DOM API has evolved a lot, so adding dynamic functionality to web pages using native JavaScript is becoming easier for developers. This article is a high-level...
KDE Plasma 5.23.4 is here three weeks after the KDE Plasma 5.23.3 update, restoring the Touchpad applet that was previously available in the Plasma 5.22 series. The applet is now available as a read-only status notifier that only shows when your laptop’s touchpad has been disabled. This point release also...
SlickStack is essentially a collection of scripts for quickly and easily installing WordPress, with Nginx as a web server, on Ubuntu LTS. It aims at making it easier for users to deploy lightweight, fast and secure WordPress websites, and guides users and helps them secure their server during the installation process.
Passwords should never be stored as plain text. Whether we are talking about a web application or an operating system, they should always be in the hash form (on Linux, for example, hashed passwords are stored in the /etc/shadow file). Hashing is the process through which, by the use of complex algorithms, a password is turned into a different string. Learn how to hash passwords in Linux here.
Use the RANDARRAY() dynamic array function to return random names or other text in Microsoft Excel. The recent article How to generate random letters in Excel shows you how to generate random letters. It's an interesting tutorial, but a more practical example might be returning a list of meaningful text content, such as a random list of names. In this Excel tutorial, we'll use a dynamic expression with RANDARRAY() at the heart of it to generate a random list of names. By including an input value, you can control the number of random names generated.
This article will help you learn how to set up/configure iSCSI on Linux/Unix-based systems. iSCSI stands for Internet Small Computer System Interface, which is an industry-standard protocol mainly used to share the storage device over the TCP/IP layer. Unlike Samba or NFS, which work at the file system level, iSCSI works only on the block-level device. Most block-level storage devices have the capability of built-in work to share data across volumes. Learn more about iSCSI and how to use it here.
Arch Linux 2021.12.01 is now available for download and it comes with Linux kernel 5.15 LTS by default. The ISO image includes Linux kernel 5.15.5, but it looks like Linux kernel 5.15.6 was also released today, so expect it to join the stable archives by the end of the week.
Coming four months after 4MLinux 37.0, the 4MLinux 38.0 release is here to introduce basic support for 32-bit apps, as well as a new downloadable extension called 4MLinux GamePack that includes a big collection of classic Linux games, which you can download from here. It also comes with several new...
Dubbed “Porcupine” and coming six months after the NixOS 21.05 release, NixOS 21.11 is here with a lot of goodies, starting with the GNOME 41.1 desktop environment for its dedicated GNOME edition. It also offers continuing Wayland support for the KDE Plasma 5.23 edition, as well as version 6 of elementary OS’ Pantheon desktop.
Jellyfin media server goes the extra mile in managing and organizing media files. It makes it possible to stream files on other PCs, TVs, or phones when devices are connected to the internet. Learn how to install Jellyfin in Ubuntu, Debian, and Mint here.
The third beta of Krita 5.0 is here with lots of improvements and bug fixes to make the final release more stable and reliable. For example, it improves the alpha-mask PNG brush tips, adds support for loading the thumbnails for MYB mypaint brushes in a bundle, and fixes performance issues in the Magnetic Selection tool and textured brushes.
DNF stands for Dandified YUM, a completely updated version of YUM Package Manager. It was originally introduced on Fedora 18 and has now become the default package manager on Fedora 22, RHEL, and CentOS 8 to handle the RPM package management. DNF improves the deficiencies of YUM, including poor performance, high memory usage, and slowness for dependency resolution. The current and stable version of DNF is 4.2.7.
Coming three weeks after the previous security updates, which addressed 13 vulnerabilities, the new Linux kernel security patches are available for Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri), Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), as well as Ubuntu 16.04 ESM (Xenial Xerus) and Ubuntu 14.04 ESM (Trusty Tahr) to address up to six security vulnerabilities.
In this tutorial, we’ll be showing you what attributes are there, and how to change them with the chattr command. The command chattr stands for change attribute. File attributes are certain properties that are associated with the file. The attributes allow a file to have some characteristics that are valid for all users.
