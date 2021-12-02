How to Use Guake Terminal under Wayland (GNOME)

Use the RANDARRAY() dynamic array function to return random names or other text in Microsoft Excel. The recent article How to generate random letters in Excel shows you how to generate random letters. It's an interesting tutorial, but a more practical example might be returning a list of meaningful text content, such as a random list of names. In this Excel tutorial, we'll use a dynamic expression with RANDARRAY() at the heart of it to generate a random list of names. By including an input value, you can control the number of random names generated.

