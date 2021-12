All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Samuel Comroe is a stand-up comedian who performs at over 100 clubs and colleges annually. He made his TV debut on TBS’ Conan, BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood with Kevin Hart, and he’s been a contestant on America’s Got Talent. In addition to his TV appearances Sam was featured on All Def Digital’s Comedy Originals. His comedy is made up of the trials and tribulations of living with Tourettes Syndrome since being diagnosed at age six and observational material based on his life experiences.

