ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Wildcard Gaming enters Dota 2, signs D2 Hustlers to compete in 2022 DPC

By Cale Michael
dotesports.com
 5 days ago

With the start of the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit, there was an influx of organizations and sponsors picking up rosters. Now, another North American team is playing under a banner as Wildcard Gaming enters Dota 2 for the first time, signing D2 Hustlers. D2 Hustlers, more commonly known as...

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
estnn.com

Dota 2: DPC SA, Tour 1 — Predictions

We measure up all the SA teams playing across Division I & II ahead of the start of Tour 1 of the DPC. South America was a region often forgotten in previous runs of the DPC. But the last few years have shown the scene there is packed with potential. Teams like beastcoast, NoPing Esports and Thunder Predator have all risen through the ranks to make a name for themselves on the main stage.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Dota 2: DPC North America, Tour 1 — Predictions

The rankings for Dota Pro Circuit North America Tour 1. The DPC 2021-22 first tour will kick off soon. We have seen some exciting roster changes which have shaped some teams beautifully before the start of the competition. We will see both divisions trying to top their tables and achieve the best results they can. Let’s see how the teams will fare on the first tour.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Dota 2: Valve Brings Fantasy Play For DPC & Hints About New Battle Pass

The Compendium feature is coming to the Dota Pro Circuit. Valve has added the Fantasy game to the entire DPC, which is going to start next week. Fans will now compete with their respective rosters. Apart from the recent addition, Valve has also confirmed that they are working on a Battle Pass including a surprise package.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dpc#Dota Pro Circuit#North American#Na#The D2 Hustlers#Wc#Wildcard Gg#Rainbow Six Siege#Rocket League
dbltap.com

Complexity Gaming Launches Complexity Stars for Celebrities to Enter Gaming

Complexity Gaming and parent company GameSquare announced a new gaming division called Complexity Stars on Tuesday. This new division will partner with celebrities and professional athletes from outside the gaming and esports worlds who are looking to for ways to make their mark in the sphere. "Complexity Stars is an...
NFL
dotesports.com

XSET enters Halo Infinite by signing Crowd Pleasers roster

Crowd Pleasers features a blend of old faces and fresh Halo 5 players. Since the incredibly successful (from an esports perspective) launch of Halo Infinite, organizations have been clamoring to claim a slice of the pie. XSET is the latest organization to enter Halo Infinite by signing the Crowd Pleasers...
VIDEO GAMES
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Boys Hopes To Compete In Each Game This Season

The Twin Cedars Boys Basketball Squad is expecting to be competitive this season. While the Sabers do not have a lot as far as numbers Coach Brad McWilliams tells KNIA/KRLS Sports is confident that his guys will play well and hopes that games fall the right way. McWilliams: “We’re hoping...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Yakima Herald Republic

Viktorya Torres to compete in Junior Pan American Games

Granger graduate and wrestling standout Viktorya Torres will represent Team USA in this week’s inaugural Junior Pan American Games, a multi-sport event held in Cali, Colombia. Torres, who competed for the Spartans and the Victory Wrestling Club, is now a nationally-ranked sophomore at King University in Bristol, Tenn. King is...
COMBAT SPORTS
estnn.com

Dota 2: The Best Items for Medusa

Medusa is a hero who's notorious for her right-click potential — so here's some of the best items you can get for her. Only a few Dota 2 heroes can compete against Medusa when it comes down to carries. She is often thought the be the best hero for the late game because of her abilities. Besides being a good damage dealer, Medusa is one of (if not the) tankiest heroes in the game. This allows her to soak a lot of damage and “outlive” her opponents.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to play ‘The Last Hours of Verdansk’ in Call of Duty: Warzone

The world of Call of Duty: Warzone is about to change forever. Verdansk, the map that Warzone players have been dropping into since the game launched in March 2020, will be leaving the game when it’s replaced by the Call of Duty: Vanguard-themed Caldera this week. But before Caldera enters...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Results for the PMGC 2021 Super Weekends

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 league stage is happening across three weeks from Nov. 30 to Dec. 19. Twenty-four teams each in the East and West regions are competing for the 16 available slots in the League Finals, which will happen for both regions on Dec. 22 to 24. The top nine teams from the East and the best six from the West will advance to the grand finals.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

G2 stomp the lobby on day 10 of NA ALGS Pro League

G2 notched an impressive win in today’s NA Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Pro League matches, stifling opponents with oppressive Wingman shots and well-timed Ash Ultimates. The top-tier controller squad may have gotten off to a slow start in the Pro League, with only a few points in the first two rounds. But they’ve been on the podium in the last three days of competition and delivered an incendiary performance today, putting them in line for a big payoff when the regular season ends on Dec. 5.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Gambit top EMEA Pro League despite Alliance victory

The Russian squad proved once again that they're one of the best in the world. The final day of the first split’s regular season took place with concurrently running lobbies, so no teams would be handed an unfair advantage with knowledge of how other teams finished. Groups A and C featured Gambit, the pacesetters for EMEA, who were guaranteed a spot in the online playoffs regardless of the day’s outcome. Teams like Gambit, GMT, and Alliance were all searching for placement within the Pro League top 10, since those squads would receive a head start on points in playoffs. Quite a few teams in the lobby needed points to either secure playoffs or safety from the relegation zone. Among them, Natus Vincere loomed largest by reputation, with the Na’Vi squad sitting in 28th place—only three points away from the final playoff spot and just two points above the relegation zone.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

69iQ take home top honors in EMEA ALGS Day 10

The action heated up in EMEA tenth day of the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Pro League, with some teams fighting for the final playoff spots and others battling to avoid the relegation zone. In the end, 69iQ won the day and proved its mid-split roster changes were paying off.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Defending ALGS champions 100 Thieves thrive on final day of Pro League

Defending ALGS Champions 100 Thieves won three games in a row to end Sunday night’s matches between groups B and D, giving the struggling team a guaranteed spot in the modified regional Playoffs. But they were eclipsed by the more consistent performance of teams like NRG, Esports Arena, and G2....
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sentinels take top seed in NA ALGS Pro League

With the first split of the Pro League finished, the best of North America will look to the playoffs, as the best of the best will compete for a $250,000 prize pool. Sentinels finished atop the Pro League standings, tying with NRG on points. Without their massive sixth game, they most likely would’ve slipped a few places. TSM managed to bump their standing up a bit more, finishing in fifth place, while Dubblyew’s huge three-match stretch where they took first twice and second one took them from a risk of missing playoffs to finishing in 10th. Team Liquid were also able to secure their playoff position.
NFL
estnn.com

Dota 2: 2022 DPC Eastern Europe Division I and Division II Week 1 Results

Eastern Europe is always full of surprises, so let’s go through some of this weeks most exciting games. Eastern Europe became one of the most exciting regions in Dota 2 following Team Spirit’s successful run at TI 10. Despite being the heavy underdogs, the roster was able to rip through the competition and lift the trophy. Needless to say, this had a positive impact on the region because it gained even more popularity.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy