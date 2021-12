ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season is officially over! That doesn’t mean a storm can’t develop in December, though. In fact, they have, but tropical activity becomes extremely unlikely once the season is done. If a storm were to develop post season, it would involve a continuation of the 2021 names. In this case, the new supplemental list of names would be used since all of the names for the season have been exhausted.

