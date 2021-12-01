HUD Awards $41 Million in HOPWA Grants to Provide Housing to Low-Income Persons Living with HIV and Their Families

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Tues., Nov. 23 announced $20 million in inaugural grants from its Eviction Protection Grant Program, the first of its kind for the Department. These grants will be awarded to legal service providers to assist in providing legal assistance to low-income tenants at risk of or subject to eviction. The Eviction Protection Grant Program is part of HUD’s continued work, as part of a whole of government approach, to support families recovering from the public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

