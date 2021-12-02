ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

North Korean Man Sentenced to Death For Smuggling ‘Squid Game’ Into Country

By ScreenCrush Staff
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Squid Game might be a sensation all over the world, but having a copy in North Korea can apparently get you into a lot of trouble. In fact, a North Korean man has reportedly been sentenced to death over his alleged smuggling of copies of the hit Netflix series into the...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean soldiers face punishment for calling South Korea by its official name

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The North Korean military will severely punish two soldiers for referring to South Korea by an abbreviation of its official name, which is essentially a political statement that recognizes the legitimacy of the government in Seoul, military sources in the North told RFA.
MILITARY
The Independent

Japan's military, among world's strongest, looks to build

Dozens of tanks and hundreds of soldiers fired explosives and machine guns in drills Monday on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido a main stronghold for a nation that is perhaps the world's least-known military powerhouse. Just across the sea from rival Russia Japan opened up its humbly named Self Defense Force's firing exercises to the media in a display of public firepower that coincides with a recent escalation of Chinese and Russian military moves around Japanese territory. The drills, which foreign journalists rarely have a chance to witness, will continue for nine days and include about 1,300...
WORLD
The Guardian

Hellbound: the South Korean death-fest that wipes the floor with Squid Game

The easiest thing in the world would be to call Hellbound the new Squid Game. After all, they’re both South Korean dramas, they both deal in violent death and they’re both smash hits on Netflix. This week it was reported that Hellbound had topped ratings in 80 different countries within 24 hours of premiering, and had overtaken Squid Game as the platform’s most-watched show.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Japan has 3rd omicron case as Kishida vows strict response

Japan confirmed on Monday its third case of the new omicron variant — a traveler entering from Italy — as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed to take strict measures based on a worst-case scenario of a possible resurgence of infections.Japan has seen a sharp drop in daily COVID-19 cases since September.Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that the third confirmed case of the omicron strain is a man in his 30s who tested positive upon arrival from Italy at Tokyo s Haneda airport on Dec. 1 and has since been isolated.Kishida said in a policy speech before Parliament...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Korean People#Squid Game#Radio Free Asia#Usb#South Korean#North Koreans
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Don't go to Mexico: Cartel expert warns tourists to stay away as drug gangs' war escalates and country's National Guard is deployed to Cancún

An expert on international criminal organizations believes foreign tourists should reconsider their plans when it comes to scheduling their vacations to Mexico, citing crime and danger amid and the country's gang wars. The warning comes as the Cancún region has been engulfed by a rash of shootings between rival street-level...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
China
Country
Egypt
The Independent

‘Something will happen, I presume’ — Trump appears to predict Chinese action against Taiwan after Olympics

Former president Donald Trump appears to be predicting that China will take aggressive action against Taiwan at the close of the 2022 Winter Olympics because he is no longer in the White House.Mr Trump made the cryptic comments during an interview on GB News with host Nigel Farage.Asked about America’s place in the world under President Joe Biden, Mr Trump claimed that the US is at “the lowest point it's ever been at” because he is no longer president. “I don't think it's ever been in a position like this — we're not respected anymore,” Mr Trump said.The twice-impeached...
SPORTS
thedrive

Latest Images Of Russia’s Checkmate Fighter Shows Us Just How Big It Really Is (Updated)

Russia has billed the Checkmate as a light fighter, but that isn't really the case. Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
tucsonpost.com

Japan wants US bases to ground fighter jets

Tokyo officials have asked the US military to investigate an incident in which an American fighter jet dropped a fuel tank that landed in a residential area. Suspicious metal objects were found in the coastal town of Fukaura, with a population of some 7,600 people, earlier this week. The debris, which landed in the center of the town, was later confirmed to be parts of an F-16 fuel tank.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy