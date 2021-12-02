From Square to Block: Another tech company changes its name

Payments giant Square has announced that will change its name to Block in much the same way as Facebook recently rebranded as Meta. As the Square brand has become synonymous with the company's Seller business which includes mobile payments, POS systems, small business software and more, Block will be the name for the company as a corporate entity. At the same time, the change to Block acknowledges the company's growth so far while creating room for further growth.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO