From Square to Block: Another tech company changes its name

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — China’s largest footwear retailer, Belle International, is expanding its portfolio by investing in China’s rising athleisure player Maia Active.
Founded by Lisa Ou and Mia Wang in 2016, the Shanghai-based Maia Active announced on Tuesday that it has raised around $15.7 million in a Series C round of financing, led by Belle International.
The brand said it will use the fresh capital injection to continue to develop products, expand offline channels, improve operational efficiencies such as warehousing...
