From Square to Block: Another tech company changes its name

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO — There’s a new Silicon Valley corporate name change on the block. A month after Facebook renamed itself Meta, Square Inc., the payments company headed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, is changing its name to...

www.wral.com

TechRadar

Square follows in Facebook's footsteps with name change to Block

Payments giant Square has announced that will change its name to Block in much the same way as Facebook recently rebranded as Meta. As the Square brand has become synonymous with the company's Seller business which includes mobile payments, POS systems, small business software and more, Block will be the name for the company as a corporate entity. At the same time, the change to Block acknowledges the company's growth so far while creating room for further growth.
digitaltransactions.net

How Square’s Name Change to Block Hints at an Even Stronger Push for Bitcoin

The word “block” may have a number of meanings, but for Square Inc. it could mean a stronger emphasis on blockchain. That’s how some observers interpret the company’s announcement Wednesday afternoon that it is changing its name effective Dec. 10 to Block Inc., a dozen years after its founding as Square.
Apple Insider

Payment giant Square changes name to Block, shifts focus to blockchain

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Square, known for its iPhone-connectible portable credit card reader, will be refocusing its business and be known as Block starting on December 10.
cryptopolitan.com

Square rebrands to Block, doubling its crypto focus

Square is transforming to Block to elaborate its payment systems. Despite the change, the company maintains its purpose of economic transformation. Square(SQ) is rebranding to Block, Inc. The company wants to expand beyond its payment business. Several customers have embraced digital payments. The company based in San Francisco, California, was one of the leading firms last year. They intend to refocus on modern technologies such as blockchain.
Investor's Business Daily

Square Stock Changes Name To Block, Joins Facebook In Corporate Rebranding

Jack Dorsey and Facebook (FB) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg apparently think alike. Dorsey's Square stock will change its name to Block, the company said late Wednesday. SQ stock joins Facebook in a corporate rebranding. Square (SQ) said its name change to Block reflects the company's commitment to blockchain technology, which...
CNET

Square to become Block as tech world sees shifts in names and leadership

Maybe the old name was falling flat. Maybe the company felt it needed to demonstrate some depth. Whatever the case, Square Inc. is changing its name to Block. The name change won't affect the company's merchant payment processing platform, also called Square. The new styling has a logic to it,...
FOXBusiness

Square changes name to Block, days after CEO Jack Dorsey leaves Twitter

Square Inc., the financial-services company co-founded and led by former Twitter Inc. chief Jack Dorsey, is changing its corporate name to Block Inc. The change will be effective later this month, the company said Wednesday. Its ticker symbol will remain SQ. The move comes just days after Mr. Dorsey resigned...
