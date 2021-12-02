ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeWork says it must correct financial statements

By Keith Larsen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeWork’s life as a public company is off to a rough start. The coworking firm said Wednesday it has to revise its financial statements for three quarters after finding that it misclassified some of its public shares. WeWork disclosed that it previously counted certain shares as permanent equity, but those shares...

