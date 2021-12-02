ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young makes key free throws, leads Hawks past Pacers 114-111

By PHILLIP B. WILSON Associated Press
Trae Young made two crucial free throws in the final seconds of a hard-fought victory on Wednesday night, but lamented a turnover that put the Atlanta Hawks in a precarious last-second situation.

The Hawks had a one-point lead when Young lost control of the basketball. Indiana Pacers rookie Chris Duarte came up with the steal, but was unable to convert a contested layup that had his bench and coach Rick Carlisle screaming for a foul.

Young was subsequently fouled with 1.2 seconds remaining and made the final two of his 33 points for a 114-111 road win.

“I could have done better closing it out,” Young said. “I can't have a turnover at the end to give them a chance to win.”

After the final buzzer, Carlisle continued to yell at referees about the lack of a call on the Duarte drive.

“The last play was unfortunate,” Carlisle said. “Those of you that saw it saw (Kevin) Huerter pull him down, pull the jersey down while he's going up. That was clearly a foul. I'm not sure why it wasn't called.”

Huerter disagreed, albeit with a wry grin.

“I never foul," Huerter said. “I've never fouled anybody in my life.”

For much of the night, Carlisle watched his players struggle to stop Young, who also had 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Hawks, who shot 51.2% (44 of 86), including 16 of 33 on 3-pointers. The Pacers made just 10 of 33 from beyond the arc.

“I'm getting to my spots and I've worked really hard on making my jumpers,” Young said. “And the other guys are making plays, too If they don't make plays, I don't get as many good looks.”

Young found Huerter for several open looks as Huerter finished with 19 points, and John Collins scored 14.

“He operates really well with Trae,” said Hawks assistant coach Chris Jent. “It's good to see.”

Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 27 points.

“We had defensive breakdowns and they closed the game out,” Brogdon said.

Domantas Sabonis scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Myles Turner had 17 points and nine rebounds.

“I just thought we didn't play with the force we needed to play with,” Carlisle said.

The Hawks were hot from the outset, hitting 8 of 10 3s, but the Pacers stayed close on 17-of-31 shooting. Atlanta led 45-42 midway through the second quarter, but Turner sank a pair of free throws to make it 51-all with 4:26 remaining in the first half.

The visitors closed the first half with a 12-4 surge to take a 65-57 lead into the break. The last basket punctuated the run as Young fed Collins for an alley-oop dunk in the final seconds.

Atlanta made 25 of 42 shots (59.5%), including 10 of 15 3s, in the first half.

Young hit a step-back jumper to provide the Hawks' largest lead at 74-62 with 7:45 remaining in the third. The Pacers rallied with a 15-2 run to nudge ahead. Indiana was ahead 88-87 entering the fourth.

MCMILLAN ABSENT

Hawks coach Nate McMillan opted to be isolated — at least temporarily — after his son and assistant coach Jamelle McMillan entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. McMillan said the decision to not coach against his former team was “out of an abundance of caution.”

Despite missing the game, the victory was the 700th of McMillan's career. He was on the Pacers staff for seven years, the last four as coach, before being fired in 2020.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Improved to 4-8 in road games. ... Young has been so successful against the New York Knicks, he received one write-in vote in November's mayoral election, the New York City Board of Elections reported Wednesday. The point guard delivered clutch performances in a playoff series win over the Knicks last spring.

Pacers: Reserve guard T.J. McConnell exited early with a right wrist injury. ... This was the first of six consecutive home games. ... Sabonis had his 17th triple-double. Monday's triple-double at Minnesota included a career-high 25 rebounds, the first time an NBA player has had as many rebounds in a triple-double since Shaquille O'Neal in 1993.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Philadelphia on Friday.

Pacers: Host Miami on Friday.

Fox News

LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
Key Points: Capela and Young Lead Hawks Past Hornets, Hawks Have Won Four Straight

The Atlanta Hawks are on a roll right now. They have now won four games in a row. They pushed their winning streak to four games after defeating the Charlotte Hornets 115-105. Trae Young led the way once again for the Hawks. He scored 19 points, four rebounds, and nine assists. Young spoke on the improvements the Hawks have made since returning home and going on this current winning streak.
yourvalley.net

Young leads Hawks past Grizzlies as Morant injures left knee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Trae Young had 31 points and 10 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 132-100 victory Friday night over the Memphis Grizzlies, who lost star point guard Ja Morant to a left knee injury. Clint Capela finished with 23 points and a season-high 17 rebounds,...
Game Rewind: Pacers 114, Raptors 97

After going toe-to-toe with LeBron James and the Lakers on Wednesday, the Pacers took on the Toronto Raptors on Friday, looking for revenge after the visitors captured victories in the first two meetups. After a well-balanced effort on both ends of the floor, Indiana (9-12) took home a solid, 114-97...
NBC Sports

Watch LeBron drain 3 to help force overtime, take over late to lead Lakers past Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James missed his chance to shine at Madison Square Garden this season. So, he picked up his teammates in his return Wednesday night at Indiana. After drawing the first suspension of his career because of a fracas Sunday in Detroit, James delivered tiebreaking and back-breaking 3-pointers in overtime and finished with 39 points to help the Los Angles Lakers rally past Indiana, 124-116.
raptorsrepublic.com

Fred VanVleet stars, but the Raptors fall to the Pacers, 114-97

It turns out one good half of defensive basketball does not a good defense make. Coming off of 24 extremely good minutes of basketball — perhaps the best of the season for the Toronto Raptors — the team disappointed against the Indiana Pacers. The mistakes were same old, same old: overhelping, lack of awareness leading to back cuts, lack of size in the paint, and much more. The result was Indiana pasting Toronto with 114 points.
peachtreehoops.com

Game thread: Hawks at Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night Join us on Twitter and in the comments to discuss all of the action.
ClutchPoints

Trae Young, Hawks make history amid red-hot streak

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks made history against the Memphis Grizzlies last night after cruising to a 132-100 win via 31 points and 10 assists from Young. The victory was the seventh straight game the Hawks have won by 10 or more points—the longest streak in franchise history. The historic winning run dates back to November 15 when the Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a 20-point deficit. Between that game and their recent Grizzlies win, the Atlanta side have beaten the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and San Antonio Spurs. Prior to the start of this winning streak, the Hawks were on a 6-game losing streak.
Reuters

Trae Young continues scoring binge as Hawks defeat Pacers

Trae Young scored 33 points, his fifth straight game with 30-plus, and the visiting Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 114-111 on Wednesday. The victory was coach Nate McMillan’s 700th career win. Young was 13-for-27 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, and added 10 assists and eight rebounds. The Pacers...
Yardbarker

Key Points: Antetokounmpo and Holiday Lead Defending Champion Bucks Past Pacers in Indianapolis

The Milwaukee Bucks are officially on a roll. The Bucks have now pushed their winning streak to seven games in a row. They routed the Pacers 118-100 to improve to 13-8 overall this season. Jrue Holiday had a big game for the Bucks. He scored 23 points on 11 of 21 shooting from the field. Holiday also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out nine assists against the Pacers. Holiday spoke postgame on the team’s overall attitude and how their confidence is very high right now.
AllPacers

Myles Turner's Status For Hawks-Pacers Game

Myles Turner will be active for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening. The status of Turner for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. Turner had been questionable with an...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hawks escape with win over Pacers

The Hawks (12-10) nearly gave the game away at the end, but escaped with a 114-111 win in Indiana Wednesday. Next up, the Hawks will host the Sixers Friday. 1. Even though Nate McMillan wasn’t there in person, this technically gives him his 700th career win. He’s fourth in wins among active head coaches behind Gregg Popovich (1,316), Doc Rivers (1,003) and Rick Carlisle (845). But, assistant coach Chris Jent actually coached this game, with McMillan isolating out of caution (he came into contact with assistant coach Jamelle McMillan, who entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols earlier Wednesday, and even though he returned a negative rapid-response test, he wanted to be extra cautious). This also gave the Hawks a win against former coach Lloyd Pierce, who is now an assistant for the Pacers.
