With its early 20th century design, the Hosch house at 424 Green St. in Gainesville may be a thing of marvel for passersby, but it’s a place of memories for Heyward Hosch. Recalling his grandmother, the 93-year-old said, “I was crazy about her, but she had strict rules. And one of the rules was that children could not come in the front part of the house. We had to stop at the threshold of the door and go up the backstairs.”

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO