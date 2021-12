Purple Heart Medallion of the U.S. Military(Image in the public domain) There segregated units of Japanese Americans in the U.S. Army. One of the great injustices at the start of World War II was that Americans of Japanese heritage were immediately looked upon as the enemy. These were American citizens. Young men who were serving in the U.S. Army were released from duty. Other young men who tried to enlist in the Army to show their patriotism and loyalty to the United States were denied. They had been reclassified as non-citizens. Their immigrant parents were called aliens, and the American citizens were called non-aliens.

