Omicron, what it could mean for Nevada
There is a lot about this new variant we do not know. As the Omicron variant is identified in California, health experts in the valley are...news3lv.com
There is a lot about this new variant we do not know. As the Omicron variant is identified in California, health experts in the valley are...news3lv.com
Another fake virus just means more freedoms and rights taken away. One thing every one of these planned disasters have in common is that people lose freedom and privacy. Until we say no they will continue attacking us. Time to fight back. Say no. Refuse the jab refuse the mask and do not comply with tyranny.
just means more dumbass articles like this, more scare tactics, more control, more push for useless poison vaccine, more job threatening, more crying over mask, more divide
It means nothing. Everyone is finally waking up to this corona scamdemic and we are fed up with the do nothing masks and restrictions. We all better stand up now our we will become Australia! Look at what’s happening there! Total tyranny! Corona “concentration “ camps! Wake up my fellow Americans we can’t let this lie keep going.
Comments / 35