Digital Twins, Lighthouse Factories, And The Future Of The Omni/Multi/Meta Verse

When the company formerly known as Facebook announced plans in October to change its name to Meta, the company said the move would better reflect its intention to “bring the metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities and grow businesses.” Such a dramatic shift from one of the world’s most valuable companies prompted all manner of commentary and speculation, posing as many questions as answers. Among the key questions: What, exactly, is the metaverse, and why has Facebook now oriented its future around the space?

