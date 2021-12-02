ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Digital Twins, Lighthouse Factories, And The Future Of The Omni/Multi/Meta Verse

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 4 days ago

We may not know until this time next year if the Metaverse – or 3D VR internet experience – could become a consumer hit. According to the famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, that is when Apple launches a 3D VR headset with the computing power of a Mac and capable of...

www.electronicsweekly.com

Cheddar News

PORTL CEO on 'Real' Experience of Hologram Platform vs. AR, Metaverse

Hologram communication platform maker PORTL is looking to take communication to the next level. Founder and CEO David Nussbaum joined Cheddar to talk about the company's recent $12 million Series A funding round that will be used to bring the concept of holoportation to market. Nussbaum noted his hologram technology is just not comparable to augmented reality or virtual metaverses because the image projection is happening in real-time and in actual reality. "Well, unlike VR or AR, we're 'R.' We're real. You don't need a headset. You don't need wearables. You don't need to download anything. It's incredible," he said.
TECHNOLOGY
autodesk.com

Digital Twins in Construction, Engineering & Architecture

Learn the benefits and use cases of digital twin in the ebook Demystifying Digital Twin. Digital twins give multi-dimensional views into how an asset is designed and how it’s performing, including occupant behavior, use patterns, space utilization, and traffic patterns. A digital twin offers a means to test "what-if" scenarios, including the impact of design changes, weather disruptions, and security events. It collects substantial data under one environment.
ARCHITECTURE
CleanTechnica

The Smart Connected Factory Of The Future, Starting With A Little Jellyroll

A massive technology transformation is taking place around us, including in manufacturing. The fusion of humans and science, including IT and OT, consistently reveals improvement in cost, throughput, quality, safety, and revenue growth through the deployment of smart connected factory technology. Capabilities in industrial internet of things (IIoT) includes cloud...
TECHNOLOGY
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
virginia.edu

The Metaverse and Its Implications for Our Digital Future

When the company formerly known as Facebook announced plans in October to change its name to Meta, the company said the move would better reflect its intention to “bring the metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities and grow businesses.” Such a dramatic shift from one of the world’s most valuable companies prompted all manner of commentary and speculation, posing as many questions as answers. Among the key questions: What, exactly, is the metaverse, and why has Facebook now oriented its future around the space?
INTERNET
AFP

'Metaverse' hype fuels booming digital property market

The idea of spending millions on non-existent land may sound ludicrous -- but feverish predictions of a virtual reality future are pushing investors to bet big on digital real estate. This week, New York-based company Republic Realm announced it had spent a record-breaking $4.3 million on digital land through The Sandbox, one of several "virtual world" websites where people can socialise, play games and even attend concerts. That came hot on the heels of a $2.4-million land purchase in late November on a rival platform, Decentraland, by Canadian crypto company Tokens.com. And days before that, Barbados announced plans to open a "metaverse embassy" in Decentraland. Such websites bill themselves as a prototype of the metaverse, a future internet where online experiences like chatting to a friend would eventually feel face-to-face thanks to virtual reality (VR) headsets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Complete camera-to-cloud people counting eval kit

Analog Devices has introduced a evaluation kit for people-counting using one of its DSPs. In a case and designed to be attached to a ceiling looking straight down, the kit includes a camera and everything needed to get the counted data to the cloud. Its main ingredients are a particular...
SOFTWARE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Yamaichi connector for high data rate vehicle applications

Yamaichi Electronics has developed a connector to cope with the increasing amounts of data being transmitted inside vehicles. Continuous loads of up to 20A and peaks >40A are not uncommon and clearly show the growing user profile. The “hot-plug” and “always-on” requirements have also been part of OEMs’ specifications for...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

AWS introduces IoT TwinMaker, a new service to easily create digital twins

For context, digital twins are virtual representations of things like buildings, factories, production lines and equipment that are regularly updated with real-world data to mimic the behavior of the systems they represent. The company outlines that with this new service, users can create digital twins by connecting data from sources...
SOFTWARE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

ST MCU integrates energy harvesting and dCVV connectivity

ST has come up with an MCU which integrates circuitry for energy harvesting and thenadditional connectivity used by biometric and dynamic card verification (dCVV) applications, enabling battery-free smartcards to provide enhanced user authentication in contactless and online transactions. Based on the latest-generation Arm SecurCore architecture for secure MCU, the ST31N600...
TECHNOLOGY
theregister.com

Meta won't migrate future acquisitions out of AWS

Mark Zuckerberg's recently rebadged Meta and Amazon Web Services have announced they're going to be cloud BFFs, with the emphasis on the second F. A joint announcement styles AWS as Meta's "Key, Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider". Details of just what that means have not been offered, but a few specific initiatives were revealed.
BUSINESS
rics.org

How will we run the high-tech factories of the future?

The World Economic Forum has designated certain factories ‘Global Lighthouses’ for their use of fourth industrial revolution technology that improves energy efficiency and productivity. Energy. Technology. Sustainability. We are at the beginning of a fourth industrial revolution, the World Economic Forum has declared. Its three predecessors were driven by steam,...
INDUSTRY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Touch control ICs for harsh electrical environments get automotive approval

TouchNetix has got automotive AEC-Q100-6 qualification for its AX112 touch controller IC, which also includes hover sensing, force sensing and the control of haptic response. “Touchscreens based on the AX112 can support features such as pre-select, zoom-on-approach, dial-on-display and integrated haptic feedback without the need for additional hardware,” said the company. It “also supports the operation of touchscreens with variable thickness, and curved 3D surfaces in plastic up to 15mm thick”.
ELECTRONICS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Fluke launches fibre-optic troubleshooting tool

Fluke has launched a handheld tool that detects invisible near-infrared (850-1625nm) wavelengths used in fibre-optic communication to troubleshoot cable, port, polarity and transceiver issues. When placed in front of an active fibre optic port or patch cord, the tester emits a continuous light and optional tone. The tool is unique...
ELECTRONICS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

W-Fi and cellular modules are pre-programmed for Amazon IoT network

U-blox has announced two modules designed to enable AWS (Amazon web services) cloud services for device and fleet management. “For many businesses, connecting devices to the cloud remains challenging,” according to the company, claiming: “Existing solutions involve installing and maintaining dedicated software to manage connectivity on the devices. In addition, many legacy devices are too resource-constrained to accommodate the additional code required to enable cloud connectivity.”
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Astroscale raises $109m Series F for on-orbit servicing

Astroscale has closed its largest funding round to date, with the Japanese orbital debris removal company raising $109 million. The Series F round brings its total capital raised to $300m and the company says the latest investment will accelerate its on-orbit services technology development and enable it to take on more employees.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Picocom launches first 5G O-RAN chip

today announced the introduction of its PC802 SoC. The device empowers a new breed of 5G NR open small cell products. The PC802 is the world’s first 4G/5G device dedicated to developing small cells with integrated support for O-RAN standards. It supports disaggregated 5G small cell platforms, including indoor...
ELECTRONICS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Atomera licensing transistor-shrinking tech

Atomera is licensing its Mears Silicon Technology Smart Profile (MST-SP) technology. MST-SP, an implementation of MST designed for use on 5V power and analogue ICs, is using a combination of atomic level engineering and material science to squeeze more capability and capacity out of today’s semiconductor processes. The resulting improvements...
BUSINESS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Low-noise one-axis accelerometers for industrial and inertial use

Silicon Designs has launched a series of low-g mems dc accelerometer chips. Model 1525 accelerometers come in ±2, 5, 10, 25 and 50g versions, and are aimed at low-frequency (including seismic) vibration and acceleration measurements in inertial and industrial applications: “particularly so where high-repeatability, low noise and maximum stability are required”, according to the company. “Key distinguishing features include in-run bias stability, zero cross-coupling by design, and Allan Variances from 5µg.” – The latter a typical figure from the ±2g version.
ELECTRONICS

