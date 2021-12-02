ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Sudden increase: The incidence of corona has doubled in South Africa

By Keith Wise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew corona infections double in one day: In South Africa, the number of positive cases is rising. It is not yet clear whether this is related to the new Omikron variant. The number of corona victims has doubled in a single day in South Africa. Of the approximately 52,000 tests, 8561...

raventribune.com

