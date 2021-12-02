Ex-nurse convicted of raping patient at KC-area hospital

SHAWNEE COUNTY—A woman died in an accident on Interstate 70 just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 International semi driven by John A. Moulden, 37, Knoxville, Tennessee, was westbound in the left lane on Interstate 70 and unable to move into the right lane due to a rollover accident near SW West Union Road involving a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Dakota B. Swader, 20, of Topeka that entered the center median and came to rest upside down.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO