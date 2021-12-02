ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Ex-nurse convicted of raping patient at KC-area hospital

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas man was convicted Wednesday of raping a woman while he was working as a nurse at a hospital in Missouri. Chukwuemeka U. Emmanuel,...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Great Bend Post

Kansas man indicted for fentanyl, heroin distribution

WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Wichita, Kansas, returned an indictment against a Kansas man on charges related to drug trafficking and firearms, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Joshua Heartfield, 32, of Wichita is charged with one count of possession with intent to...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kansas woman hid in wooded area before arrest on drug warrant

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug charges in connection with two recent investigation. Just after 10a.m. Saturday, police arrested Allison R. Blakley, 25, Atchison, in the 700 block Kansas Avenue. She is being held due to a District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, and criminal damage to property, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Deputies catch two Kansas women in stolen SUV

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and have made an arrest. Just before 3:30p.m. December 2, deputies located a 2013 white Ford Explorer near 262nd Road on U.S. Highway 75 that had been reported stolen out of Park City, Kansas., according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies conducted...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Overland Park, KS
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Overland Park, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
Great Bend Post

13-year-old arrested after alleged threat at Kan. middle school

MCPHERSON —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged threat of violence towards the McPherson Middle School. On Monday, the police received a report from USD 418- McPherson Middle School Administration concerning a 13-year-old student threatening to commit violence at the school, according to a media release. McPherson police took the...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Kan. man riding in pickup fired gun during dispute

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that left two injured. Just before 1a.m. Sunday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a report of two individuals with gunshot wounds in the 9000 block of SW Indian Hills Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. At the scene, deputies discovered...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Ap#The Kansas City Star
Great Bend Post

Kan. man acquitted in 4-year-old granddaughter's death

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been acquitted on all charges related to the death of his 4-year-old granddaughter from carbon monoxide poisoning. A Shawnee County jury on Friday acquitted 58-year-old Timothy Wayne Funk Sr. of three charges, including first-degree murder. He was charged after his granddaughter, Brandy Funk, of Beatrice, Nebraska, died in July 2019 at her grandfather's home in Silver Lake.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Good Samaritan dies running into traffic following I-70 crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—A woman died in an accident on Interstate 70 just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 International semi driven by John A. Moulden, 37, Knoxville, Tennessee, was westbound in the left lane on Interstate 70 and unable to move into the right lane due to a rollover accident near SW West Union Road involving a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Dakota B. Swader, 20, of Topeka that entered the center median and came to rest upside down.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Traffic stop leads to drug bust at Kansas home

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 12:30 a.m. Dec. 2, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 1999 Toyota Camry for an alleged traffic infraction on 150th and Q.4 Road in rural Jackson County, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Through...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

2 Kansas teens dead, 3 injured after SUV crash, fire

RILEY COUNTY—Two Kansas teens died in an accident just after 1a.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Paris Eboni Burgess, 17, Manhattan, was eastbound on Kansas 18 Highway (Fort Riley Boulevard) at Scenic Drive. The driver lost control of the SUV. The...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Great Bend Post

Police ID Kan. man who died after crash at Legends Outlet mall

KANSAS CITY —Authorities investigating a fatal crash at the Legends Outlet mall in Kansas City, Kansas have identified the victim. A vehicle struck Lawrence Edward Walford, 82, Kansas City, Kansas, as he was walking in the parking lot outside the Walmart, according to KCK Police spokesperson Nancy Chartrand. EMS transported...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kansas man dies after ejected in motorcycle crash

BROWN COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Thomas Sherwood Jackson II, 60, Fairview, Kansas was southbound on U.S. Highway 75 at 270th Road. The motorcycle traveled into the east ditch. Jackson was...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Omicron spreading as hospitals strain under virus surge

New York announced three more cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the number of state cases linked to the new variant to eight. “The omicron variant is here, and as anticipated we are seeing the beginning of community spread,” state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said in a news release.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy