Anthony Ogogo returns to AEW at Dark: Elevation taping

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Ogogo made his in-ring AEW return at tonight's Dark: Elevation taping in Duluth, Georgia. Ogogo teamed with Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solo and QT Marshall of The Factory against four enhancement talents...

firstsportz.com

WWE Supershow: The Bloodline suffer a massive loss

The Bloodline are one of the newest professional wrestling stables on WWE. They are a Heel stable that currently performs on Smackdown. It features Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. Featuring three members and Paul Heyman as the manager, the faction gets its names from the fact that all the three Superstars belong to the iconic Anoa’i family.
ComicBook

Matt Hardy Offers Update on Jeff Hardy After Being Sent Home By WWE

News broke on Sunday night that Jeff Hardy had been sent home from WWE's ongoing tour following a Saturday night event in Texas. Said event saw Hardy compete in a six-man tag team match only to leave through the crowd before the match actually ended. He was replaced for the following night's show in Corpus Christi by Rey Mysterio and neither he nor the WWE officially commented on his absence. Matt Hardy, Jeff's brother, gave an update on Jeff on Monday via his Twitch stream.
The Spun

UFC World Reacts To The Vince Vaughn News

Vince Vaughn is 51 years old, but perhaps the legendary Hollywood actor is up for a fight. That’s what the UFC world is speculating about this weekend, anyway. On Saturday night, the longtime actor was called out by a fighter inside the ring. “Give me three months, and I’m ready...
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMOR: WWE Loses Another Star, Already Appears Elsewhere

Catch him down the road. There are a lot of wrestlers under the WWE umbrella today, but some of them are going to get a bit less attention than others. Some of them are over in NXT UK, which is often about as far off of the radar as you can get in WWE, allowing it to put on a different kind of product. Now though, one of them will not be around NXT UK any longer.
Georgia State
PWMania

Photos: Marina Shafir Debuts For AEW At Universal Studio Taping

Former WWE NXT Star Marina Shafir worked today’s AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida and went up against Kris Statlander. There is no word on when Shafir vs. Statlander will air, but it should be within the next few weeks. Shafir, who is married to NXT Cruiserweight...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Steel Cage Match, Becky Lynch Defends, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week and how Kevin Owens was added to the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1 with Seth Rollins and champion Big E. Rollins is backstage now. He laughs and says tonight Owens will find himself going one-on-one with Big E inside a Steel Cage. We see the cage being lowered around the ring as Rollins goes on, saying he will enjoy every second as they destroy each other. He says at WWE Day 1 we will usher in a new year with a new champion, as he claims his rightful place as WWE Champion. Rollins laughs again and tells everyone to enjoy the show. We cut backstage to a fired up WWE Champion Big E. He says tonight in the cage there is no easy way out and not only will he beat Owens, he will punish him. We’re live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
stillrealtous.com

Former WCW Star Offered To Wrestle In WWE For Free

In 2001 Vince McMahon bought his competition and before fans knew it they were watching an invasion angle play out before their very eyes. Stars from WCW started appearing on WWE programming, but unfortunately for Buff Bagwell his run with the company didn’t last very long. Bagwell only wrestled one...
Anthony Ogogo
Cody Rhodes
Qt Marshall
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Bold Move

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders continues to find ways to innovate as a head coach. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State University in Mississippi, had a very special guest speaker earlier in the week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach brought...
f4wonline.com

Beth Phoenix departing NXT commentary, will remain with WWE

Beth Phoenix will be departing the NXT commentary desk following Sunday's WarGames event. Phoenix issued a statement today announcing that she's decided to step away from her weekly NXT commentary role to spend more time with her family. Phoenix noted that she'll remain part of WWE. Phoenix has been a...
stillrealtous.com

Former Champion Confirms WWE Departure?

Over the last few years fans have seen a lot of WWE Superstars come and go, and in 2020 former NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane stopped wrestling and moved to Japan. Sane continued to work as an ambassador for WWE, but now it seems that she could be completely done with the company.
boxingnewsandviews.com

Teddy Atlas Precisely Right About Gervonta Davis Win

If death is a beautiful thing, which it is by the way, so is life by the way, and if you’re a boxing fan — so is seeing the stories of some of these tremendous young fighters in the sport of boxing at a time. Continuing to compete in what...
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Released WWE Superstar Spotted With Malakai Black And Other AEW Stars

Former WWE NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott has shared a photo of him and AEW star Malakai Black hanging out together. Since his WWE release, Scott has been working on bringing back his Swerve City Podcast, which was previously on the WWE Network. AEW star Eddie Kingston and Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) have been announced as the first two guests on the podcast. Earlier this week, Scott shared several videos of him and Kingston hanging out in a studio.
boxingnewsandviews.com

Former World Champion Makes Good Point On Gervonta Davis Win

Gervonta Davis was given a difficult fight this past weekend in what turned out to be a great event and night of boxing in Las Angeles. He got the unanimous points win over Isaac Cruz of Mexico City but it didn’t come easy. Reports suggest he broke his hand half...
ClutchPoints

Amanda Nunes makes desperate plea to the UFC

Amanda Nunes is preparing to take on Julianna Pena at UFC 269 on Saturday. The matchup is a fresh one but not one that many seem to agree with. The UFC champion has been taking certain names more than once and the list of fresh contenders is fading. The Brazilian is hoping for a change.
FanSided

Crazy Patriots-Bills wind carried opening kickoff into orbit

The wind at Orchard Park, NY sent the opening kickoff of Monday’s New England Patriots-Buffalo Bills into the stands. The Week 13 edition of Monday Night Football featured a battle between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills. Even though the attention should be on the battle for first place in the AFC East, nearly everyone is focused on the insane wind at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Returning To Jacksonville For Final TV Taping Of 2021, Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog

– AEW is holding the final Dynamite show of the year at their home base of Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida on December 29, 2021. There will be an online pre-sale for tickets to the event that will take place on Friday, December 26, 2021 at 10/9c, which you can access by using the code, “AEW904.” In addition to Dynamite, the event will also feature a taping for that week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Ticket holders will also have access to attend a taping of AEW Dark in the same venue on December 28, 2021. For more information on tickets to the 12/29 AEW Jacksonville taping, visit Ticketmaster.com.
411mania.com

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:. * The Bunny, Penelope Ford and Emi Sakura vs. Kris Statlander, Leyla Hirsch, Ryo Mizunami. * 10,...
