Anthony Ogogo returns to AEW at Dark: Elevation taping

– AEW is holding the final Dynamite show of the year at their home base of Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida on December 29, 2021. There will be an online pre-sale for tickets to the event that will take place on Friday, December 26, 2021 at 10/9c, which you can access by using the code, “AEW904.” In addition to Dynamite, the event will also feature a taping for that week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Ticket holders will also have access to attend a taping of AEW Dark in the same venue on December 28, 2021. For more information on tickets to the 12/29 AEW Jacksonville taping, visit Ticketmaster.com.
