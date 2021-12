Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has missed more than a month of action due to an injury, but he is back on the field. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett had several poor weeks with Wilson sidelined, so his owners are happy to have the latter in the lineup. Lockett caught four passes for 115 yards in a loss to Arizona last week, making him one of the most productive players in Week 11. Should Lockett be among your Week 12 Fantasy football picks?

