ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Aluminium dips on Omicron fears, but low inventories cushion fall

By Mai Nguyen
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices in London eased on Thursday, hit by worries over the potential economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant, but low inventories cushioned losses.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.9% to $2,640.50 a tonne by 0704 GMT, while the most-traded January aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 1.2% at 18,765 yuan ($2,944.87) a tonne.

Heavily mutated Omicron is rapidly becoming the dominant variant of the coronavirus in South Africa less than four weeks after it was first detected there, while the United States on Wednesday became the latest country to identify an Omicron case within its borders.

The strain has been found in two dozen countries.

However, aluminium prices were supported by LME inventories of the metal dropping to 893,775 tonnes, the lowest since September 2007 and down 55% from March. Most metals recently left warehouses in Malaysia, exchange data showed.

"It (the LME drawdown) was driven by demand - some moved to China, some moved to the West. All (demand) sections (improved), maybe only except for real estate construction in China," said an aluminium trader.

The premium of LME cash aluminium over the three-month contract rose to $16.30 a tonne, indicating tightness in nearby supplies.

* Top copper producer Codelco's chief executive expects copper prices to fall up to 12% in a year as supply will outpace demand until 2024, when higher consumption from electric vehicles matches with output. read more

* China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt (603799.SS) said its Huayue nickel and cobalt high-pressure acid leach project in Indonesia has churned out its first batch of output for use in electric vehicles.

* LME copper eased 0.6% to $9,392 a tonne, nickel dipped 0.2% to $19,905 a tonne and lead fell 0.8% to $2,284 a tonne.

* ShFE copper declined 1.2% to 68,650 yuan a tonne, and nickel dropped 1.1% to 147,390 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

or

($1 = 6.3721 yuan)

Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Asia in cautious mood as Omicron spreads, U.S. CPI looms

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Monday as Omicron emerged in more countries and investors faced a week-long wait for key U.S. inflation figures that could settle the course of interest rates. A mixed U.S. jobs report did little to shake...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia shares flat as treasurer comments offset Omicron worries

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were nearly flat on Monday, as treasurer Josh Frydenberg saying that the country would raise its 2022 economic growth forecast offset worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant. The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) was down 0.02% by 1148 GMT. The benchmark had gained 0.2% on...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Gold holds steady as investors weigh faster Fed taper prospects

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Monday as market participants weighed the prospect of a faster ending to pandemic-era asset purchases by the U.S. Federal Reserve after data suggested the labour market was rapidly tightening. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was little changed at $1,783.91 per ounce by...
MARKETS
Reuters

Oil gains more than $1/bbl after Saudi price hike

SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on Monday after top exporter Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude sold to Asia and the United States, and as indirect U.S.-Iran talks on reviving a nuclear deal appeared to hit an impasse. Brent crude...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mai Nguyen
Reuters

New variant fears disrupt start of top U.S. energy conference

HOUSTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The World Petroleum Congress kicks off this week with a sharply trimmed roster of energy executives and government ministers to grapple with the oil market's future as the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant disrupted travel. This year's four-day event, rescheduled from 2020 due to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Antipodeans battle to stem Omicron slide; cryptos lick weekend wounds

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Riskier currencies fought for a foothold on Monday against a dollar, buoyed by uncertainty around the Omicron variant and the expectation of more hot U.S. inflation data putting upward pressure on interest rates. Cryptocurrencies nursed big losses from a wild weekend that at one stage...
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

London copper falls on fears of Sino-US tensions, China inventory glut

London copper eased on Friday, hit by Asian stock markets turning risk averse on concerns over Sino-US ties after ride-hailing giant Didi announced delisting in New York and signs of rising inventories in top consumer China. Three-month copper on the LME was down 0.5% at $9 460.5 a tonne, as...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aluminium#Omicron#Real Estate#Yuan#The London Metal Exchange#Lme#Codelco#Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt#Ss#Huayue
Reuters

METALS-London aluminium edges higher as stockpiles fall, demand recovers

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices in London inched higher on Thursday, supported by falling warehouse inventories and improving demand, although gains were capped by uncertainties over the Omicron coronavirus variant and its economic impact. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.1% to $2,667 a tonne by 0145...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

SOFTS Sugar hits four-month lows as Omicron fears persist

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit their lowest in four months on Thursday, before recovering to close little changed, as fears persisted that the Omicron coronavirus variant could hammer a nascent global economic recovery. In contrast, coffee prices edged higher as container shipping backlogs...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Platinum market heading for biggest surplus in years, WPIC says

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - (This Nov. 24 story corrects to read ounce (not tonne), paragraph 3) The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said on Wednesday the global platinum market would see a much larger surplus this year than it previously forecast and another big oversupply in 2022. Platinum is...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
Country
China
Reuters

Oil slumps on Omicron fears; posts biggest monthly fall in 20 months

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices tumbled on Tuesday after Moderna's chief cast doubt on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against the Omicron coronavirus variant, spooking financial markets and heightening worries about oil demand. Crude futures ended November with their biggest monthly declines since the outset of the...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Cushing Crude Inventories Are Rising As Oil Prices Fall

Crude stocks at Cushing have been rising in recent weeks, with another build expected for the last week, amid the sell-off in WTI Crude on Friday triggered by fears of the Omicron variant and low liquidity on the long U.S. weekend, energy analytics provider OilX said on Tuesday. Tuesday’s reading...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Markets fall on Omicron fears as officials offer vaccine reassurance

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Financial markets fell sharply on Tuesday after the head of drugmaker Moderna said existing COVID-19 vaccines would be less effective against the new Omicron variant, but they recovered strongly after more reassuring comments from European officials. European Medicines Agency (EMA) executive director Emer Cooke told...
BUSINESS
CNBC

European stocks fall amid omicron vaccine fears

The reversal came after Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told the Financial Times that he expects existing vaccines to be less effective against the new variant. European and U.S. stocks had begun a tentative rebound on Monday following last Friday's sell-off as concerns over the newly discovered omicron Covid variant appeared to ease.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Stock markets fall on fears of new restrictions after Moderna warns jabs less effective against omicron

Global stock markets and oil prices fell on Tuesday after vaccine maker Moderna warned that existing jabs may be less effective against the new omicron variant of Covid-19.The company’s chief executive, Stéphane Bancel, predicted there would be a “material” drop in the effectiveness of vaccines and said it would take several months before pharmaceutical companies could produce an omicron-specific jab at scale.“[Moderna] and Pfizer cannot get a billion doses next week. The maths doesn’t work. But could we get the billion doses out by the summer? Sure,” he told the Financial Times.He added: “There is no world, I think,...
STOCKS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks end at 11-month low on Omicron variant fears

SEOUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares closed at their lowest level in 11 months on Tuesday, as warnings by Moderna Inc chief on Omicron coronavirus variant spooked investors and fuelled a broad sell-off. The won gained, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
STOCKS
Reuters

Currencies stabilise as worst Omicron fears ease, yen dips

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The safe-haven yen on Tuesday gave up some of the gains it made during last week's market ructions as investors traded on hopes the Omicron coronavirus variant would not derail a global economic recovery as initially feared. The dollar rose as high as 113.89 yen during...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

TSX falls to one-month low on Omicron worries

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell to a one-month low on Tuesday over worries that existing vaccines may not hold up against the COVID-19 Omicron variant, with a decline in crude prices dragging heavyweight oil stocks. Warnings from U.S. drugmakers Moderna (MRNA.O) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) that...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

239K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy