ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

SiteOne Landscape Supply acquires Seffner Rock & Gravel

By Preeti Singh
Seekingalpha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) has acquired Seffner Rock & Gravel, a distributor of natural stone, bulk aggregates, mulch, soil...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seekingalpha.com

Ameresco buys Ohio-based Plug Smart; terms undisclosed

Plug Smart provides smart building solutions for the government, university, school, healthcare, and commercial markets with a strong regional presence in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Plug Smart’s experience in building controls and smart building solutions compliments Ameresco’s (NYSE:AMRC) approach to customizing energy solutions. The commercial terms were...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Advanced Drainage Systems Scoops up Jet Polymer Recycling; terms undisclosed

Jet Polymer Recycling is a privately-owned recycling company located in the southeastern region of the U.S. It has three plastic recycling locations in Alabama and Georgia. The commercial terms were not disclosed. Jet Polymer is currently the largest supplier of recycled polypropylene plastic for Infiltrator Water Technologies, a subsidiary of...
ENVIRONMENT
Seekingalpha.com

Sysco to acquire The Coastal Companies under produce specialty business

Sysco (SYY +3.6%) agrees to acquire The Coastal Companies, a fresh produce distributor and value-added processer, from Continental Grain Company, to operate under its specialty produce business- FreshPoint. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Founded in 1992 and based in Laurel, MD, The Coastal Companies generates annual revenue...
BUSINESS
nddist.com

White Cap Acquires Construction Supplies Distributor Ram Tool

ATLANTA — White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC has closed on a definitive agreement to acquire Ram Tool Construction Supply Co., LLC. This combined business will be led by White Cap CEO John Stegeman and President Alan Sollenberger. Page Naftel, President of Ram Tool, also joins White Cap as Chief Sales Officer.
CONSTRUCTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Seffner, FL
Tampa, FL
Business
City
Tampa, FL
AL.com

Birmingham-based construction supply company acquired

Birmingham’s Ram Tool Construction Supply has been acquired by White Cap Supply Holdings, a firm with more than 400 branches across the U.S. and Canada. The combined business will be led by White Cap CEO John Stegeman and President Alan Sollenberger. Ram Tool President Page Naftel will join White Cap as chief sales officer. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
aithority.com

Aqua Security Acquires Argon, The Leader In Software Supply Chain Security

Aqua’s cloud native application protection platform becomes the only solution that protects cloud applications, their code, and their CI/CD infrastructure. Aqua Security, the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, announced the acquisition of Argon, a pioneer in software supply chain security. Argon and Aqua now offer the industry’s first solution to secure all stages of software build and release. Shifting further “left,” Aqua Security’s Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is now the only solution that can protect the full software development lifecycle (SDLC) from code through build to runtime, ensuring the end-to-end integrity of applications.
SOFTWARE
therealdeal.com

Boxed out: Supply chain, energy crises rock real estate

With huge heating bills looming, Valentina Gojcaj moved quickly to lock in energy rates and keep her tenants warm through the winter months. The mere threat of rising demand amid a global energy crunch has landlords worried that the cost of heating oil could rise to a whopping $4 per gallon this winter, Gojcaj, who owns three buildings in the Bronx, said. She immediately began spot pricing, hoping to secure a low rate in advance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seekingalpha.com

Aluf Holdings buys security technology intelligence management company with site visit and due diligence underway

Aluf Holdings (OTCPK:AHIX) updates its shareholders on the previously announced non-binding LOI to acquire a privately held, profitable security and technology management consulting firm. Management will be conducting a site visit of TC's headquarters and satellite facilities during the first week of December, toward the final stages of due diligence...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Black
Seekingalpha.com

BP buys EV fleet charging provider Amply Power, boosting entry into U.S.

BP (BP +0.9%) agrees to acquire U.S. electric vehicle charging provider Amply Power for an undisclosed sum, taking its first major step into electrification in the U.S. California-based Amply serves fleets that operate trucks, transit and school buses, vans and light-duty vehicles. Amply will continue to operate independently as part...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

U.S. Well wins electric pressure pumping services contract from Callon

U.S. Well Services (USWS +11.3%) bounces off YTD lows after saying it secured a contract from Callon Petroleum (CPE +10.2%) to provide electric pressure pumping services in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford Shale for up to three years; financial details are not disclosed. U.S. Well says the contract...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

KULR rises 12% on acquiring IP rights from Centropy AB

KULR Technology (NYSE:KULR) trading up 12% premarket as it acquires the patented intellectual property (IP) rights from Centropy AB. The acquisition brings advanced carbon fiber based heatsink technology for high power computing (HPC) applications that strengthen KULR’s portfolio of thermal management solutions for cloud computing, AI, and crypto mining applications.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siteone Landscape Supply#Seffner Rock Gravel
Seekingalpha.com

Lands' End plummets as supply chain challenges weigh on top and bottom lines

Lands' End, Inc. (LE -11.3%) shares plunge after the company reports a 5% negative revenue surprise and guides FQ4 revenue and EPS below consensus. Net revenue grew 4.4% Y/Y and is up 10.5% on a 2-year basis, while global eCommerce net revenue fell 6.0% (+9.3% from 2019) as a result of inventory constraints driven by supply chain challenges. U.S. eCommerce decreased 3.5% and International eCommerce decreased 15.7%
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Subaru November sales down 35% as supply chain challenges persist

Subaru of America (OTCPK:FUJHY +0.2%) reports 33,045 vehicle sales for November 2021, a 35% decrease compared with November 2020, as Subaru continues to face supply chain shortages. YTD, Subaru vehicle sales are down 3% compared to the same period in 2020. In November, Outback was the top performer by volume...
ECONOMY
FireEngineering.com

To Be or Not to Be Supplied

The funny thing about a new approach is that it can be both right or wrong depending on which side of an issue you stand. If things change from the current practice to the idea you championed, then you were probably correct. Fifteen years ago, I wrote an article for Fire Engineering against fighting fires from the unburned side. Through a reviewer, it was rejected. I wrote the editor that the reviewer didn’t understand and that he or she was incorrect to reject the column. After his review, it appeared. This was the first time I had ever seen anything written on why that technique was dated. Not everything that is dated comes with a written expiration date. Sometimes it’s stumbled upon, other times it is thrust upon us, but either way we bend toward change once more of us start to see it with fresh eyes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Seekingalpha.com

View acquires RXR Realty's WorxWell platform, terms not disclosed

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) has entered into a strategic agreement with RXR Realty to combine RXR's WorxWell data analytics platform into its broader technology stack. The fianancial terms are not disclosed. Formerly known as RxWell, WorxWell's data analytics platform aggregates all building data including occupancy, space usage, digital collaboration and work patterns,...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Cerberus Sentinel scoops up Arkavia Networks

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTCPK:CISO) has acquired Arkavia Networks SPA, a cybersecurity services provider based in Chile. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Per the terms, Arkavia will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerberus Sentinel and will serve as the South American headquarters for the company located...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy