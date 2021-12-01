SiteOne Landscape Supply acquires Seffner Rock & Gravel

Plug Smart provides smart building solutions for the government, university, school, healthcare, and commercial markets with a strong regional presence in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Plug Smart’s experience in building controls and smart building solutions compliments Ameresco’s (NYSE:AMRC) approach to customizing energy solutions. The commercial terms were...
Jet Polymer Recycling is a privately-owned recycling company located in the southeastern region of the U.S. It has three plastic recycling locations in Alabama and Georgia. The commercial terms were not disclosed. Jet Polymer is currently the largest supplier of recycled polypropylene plastic for Infiltrator Water Technologies, a subsidiary of...
Sysco (SYY +3.6%) agrees to acquire The Coastal Companies, a fresh produce distributor and value-added processer, from Continental Grain Company, to operate under its specialty produce business- FreshPoint. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Founded in 1992 and based in Laurel, MD, The Coastal Companies generates annual revenue...
ATLANTA — White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC has closed on a definitive agreement to acquire Ram Tool Construction Supply Co., LLC. This combined business will be led by White Cap CEO John Stegeman and President Alan Sollenberger. Page Naftel, President of Ram Tool, also joins White Cap as Chief Sales Officer.
Birmingham’s Ram Tool Construction Supply has been acquired by White Cap Supply Holdings, a firm with more than 400 branches across the U.S. and Canada. The combined business will be led by White Cap CEO John Stegeman and President Alan Sollenberger. Ram Tool President Page Naftel will join White Cap as chief sales officer. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Aqua’s cloud native application protection platform becomes the only solution that protects cloud applications, their code, and their CI/CD infrastructure. Aqua Security, the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, announced the acquisition of Argon, a pioneer in software supply chain security. Argon and Aqua now offer the industry’s first solution to secure all stages of software build and release. Shifting further “left,” Aqua Security’s Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is now the only solution that can protect the full software development lifecycle (SDLC) from code through build to runtime, ensuring the end-to-end integrity of applications.
With huge heating bills looming, Valentina Gojcaj moved quickly to lock in energy rates and keep her tenants warm through the winter months. The mere threat of rising demand amid a global energy crunch has landlords worried that the cost of heating oil could rise to a whopping $4 per gallon this winter, Gojcaj, who owns three buildings in the Bronx, said. She immediately began spot pricing, hoping to secure a low rate in advance.
Aluf Holdings (OTCPK:AHIX) updates its shareholders on the previously announced non-binding LOI to acquire a privately held, profitable security and technology management consulting firm. Management will be conducting a site visit of TC's headquarters and satellite facilities during the first week of December, toward the final stages of due diligence...
BP (BP +0.9%) agrees to acquire U.S. electric vehicle charging provider Amply Power for an undisclosed sum, taking its first major step into electrification in the U.S. California-based Amply serves fleets that operate trucks, transit and school buses, vans and light-duty vehicles. Amply will continue to operate independently as part...
U.S. Well Services (USWS +11.3%) bounces off YTD lows after saying it secured a contract from Callon Petroleum (CPE +10.2%) to provide electric pressure pumping services in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford Shale for up to three years; financial details are not disclosed. U.S. Well says the contract...
KULR Technology (NYSE:KULR) trading up 12% premarket as it acquires the patented intellectual property (IP) rights from Centropy AB. The acquisition brings advanced carbon fiber based heatsink technology for high power computing (HPC) applications that strengthen KULR’s portfolio of thermal management solutions for cloud computing, AI, and crypto mining applications.
For restaurant owner Rob Snow, it has become common for him to see empty shelves at local grocery stores. Snow owns two locally sourced restaurants called Greenhouse Craft Food with locations in Round Rock and Taylor. He said finding food and supplies for his two eateries is getting more and more difficult.
Lands' End, Inc. (LE -11.3%) shares plunge after the company reports a 5% negative revenue surprise and guides FQ4 revenue and EPS below consensus. Net revenue grew 4.4% Y/Y and is up 10.5% on a 2-year basis, while global eCommerce net revenue fell 6.0% (+9.3% from 2019) as a result of inventory constraints driven by supply chain challenges. U.S. eCommerce decreased 3.5% and International eCommerce decreased 15.7%
Subaru of America (OTCPK:FUJHY +0.2%) reports 33,045 vehicle sales for November 2021, a 35% decrease compared with November 2020, as Subaru continues to face supply chain shortages. YTD, Subaru vehicle sales are down 3% compared to the same period in 2020. In November, Outback was the top performer by volume...
The funny thing about a new approach is that it can be both right or wrong depending on which side of an issue you stand. If things change from the current practice to the idea you championed, then you were probably correct. Fifteen years ago, I wrote an article for Fire Engineering against fighting fires from the unburned side. Through a reviewer, it was rejected. I wrote the editor that the reviewer didn’t understand and that he or she was incorrect to reject the column. After his review, it appeared. This was the first time I had ever seen anything written on why that technique was dated. Not everything that is dated comes with a written expiration date. Sometimes it’s stumbled upon, other times it is thrust upon us, but either way we bend toward change once more of us start to see it with fresh eyes.
View (NASDAQ:VIEW) has entered into a strategic agreement with RXR Realty to combine RXR's WorxWell data analytics platform into its broader technology stack. The fianancial terms are not disclosed. Formerly known as RxWell, WorxWell's data analytics platform aggregates all building data including occupancy, space usage, digital collaboration and work patterns,...
Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) awarded a contract under the European Space Agency's Navigation Innovation and Support Programme ('NAVISP') Element 2 Program funded by UK Space Agency. It will develop flexible geolocation signal processing tools. The Company will work with NAVISP to build on the current capabilities of the Spire constellation and...
Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTCPK:CISO) has acquired Arkavia Networks SPA, a cybersecurity services provider based in Chile. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Per the terms, Arkavia will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerberus Sentinel and will serve as the South American headquarters for the company located...
Comments / 0