NBA

Game thread: Hawks at Pacers

By Zach Hood
peachtreehoops.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Hawks play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday...

www.peachtreehoops.com

Canis Hoopus

Game Preview #21: Pacers at Wolves

Who: Indiana Pacers (9-13) at Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10) After a few disappointing weeks to kick off the month of November, the Minnesota Timberwolves have rebounded quite nicely to end the month, winning seven of their last ten games (including extremely impressive victories over the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers). With only five teams in the Western Conference currently above .500, the Wolves have parlayed their recent string of success into the 7th best record in their conference, which just so happens to also be one game behind the four-seed Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
Yardbarker

Hawks vs. Pacers: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Indiana Pacers. This game features two teams that desperately want a win. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight. Game Details. Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers.
NBA
Indy Cornrows

Pacers final score: Hawks escape Pacers 114-111

The losses continue to pile up for the Indiana Pacers in endlessly excruciating ways, extending tonight to a close home loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The Pacers struggled to get stops all night, but still put themselves in position to win late, when a mishandled dribble by Trae Young wound up in the hands of Chris Duarte.
NBA
SportsGrid

Hawks SF Cam Reddish Will Be Game-Time Decision Tuesday Vs. Pacers

Atlanta Hawks small forward Cam Reddish will be a game-time decision on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers due to a left wrist sprain, per Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Sarah K. Spencer. After being limited to just shooting at team practice on Tuesday, it’s difficult to know exactly whether Reddish will truly be...
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Preview: Hawks set to play Pacers after extended break

The Atlanta Hawks play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The Hawks will be on the road for this one, looking to improve on their 3-8 road record. Atlanta saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end when they lost to the New York Knicks on Saturday. They will be looking to bounce back after a three-day break.
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks grab road win versus Pacers as Young enjoys fifth straight 30-point game

The Atlanta Hawks resumed their winning ways on the road as they toppled the Indiana Pacers 114-11 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday night. Trae Young led the way with 33 points and 10 assists, Kevin Huerter added 19 points. For the Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon’s big second half ensured he finished with 27 points while Domantas Sabonis added 22 points.
NBA
Yardbarker

Top Five Plays from Hawks Win Over Pacers

Last night I wrote that Wednesday wasn't shaping up well for the Hawks. No Bogdan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, De'Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu, or even their head coach Nate McMillan. Despite operating with a skeleton crew, the Hawks stole a game from the Pacers in Indiana. We have a tendency to...
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks get tight win in Indiana, defeat Pacers 114-111

The Atlanta Hawks were back in action after a three-day break to face the Indiana Pacers. The Hawks were down a head coach and a few rotational players, but they were able to sneak out with a 114-111 win. Nate McMillan and Jamelle McMillan were not at this game due to Jamelle entering COVID/Health and Safety protocols. Nate McMillan has not tested positive, but stayed away from the game out of precaution as a close contact to Jamelle.
NBA
Yardbarker

Wild Finish In Pacers Loss To Hawks

The Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks played an entertaining game in downtown Indianapolis on Wednesday evening. The Hawks won the game 114-111 and the win advanced them to 12-10 on the season, while the Pacers fell to 9-15. At the end of the game there was a controversial play. With...
NBA
theperrychief.com

Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers odds, picks and predictions

The Atlanta Hawks (11-10) travel to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to take on the Indiana Pacers (9-14). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Hawks vs. Pacers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Hawks will be entering this match having...
NBA
Henry County Daily Herald

Trae Young continues scoring binge as Hawks defeat Pacers

Trae Young scored 33 points, his fifth straight game with 30-plus, and the visiting Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 114-111 on Wednesday. The victory was coach Nate McMillan's 700th career win. Young was 13-for-27 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, and added 10 assists and eight rebounds. The Pacers...
NBA
AllPacers

Pacers Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night in downtown Indianapolis, and they have announced their starting lineup for the game. The full lineup for the Pacers can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. After having Myles...
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks fall 98-96 to 76ers as offense disappears down the stretch

The Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers played on Friday, with the Hawks looking to stay hot on their home floor. Atlanta was unable to pick up the win here, falling to the 76ers by a score of 98-96. Philadelphia used a 15-1 run to take control of the first quarter,...
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Preview: Hawks set to host short-handed Hornets

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday evening. The Hawks will be looking to get back into the win column after suffering a tough loss at home vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. Charlotte is on a few days rest but will be without guards LaMelo...
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks let down by defense in disappointing home loss to Hornets

The Atlanta Hawks returned to action on Sunday evening against a shorthanded Charlotte Hornets side that were missing LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee and Jalen McDaniels but could not return to winning ways as the Hornets scored 130 points at State Farm Arena in spite of those absences, the visitors winning the game 130-125.
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks struggle to get stops, fall to Hornets 130-127

The Atlanta Hawks took on the Charlotte Hornets Sunday evening. The Hawks were looking to rebound from a tough loss on Friday night vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Atlanta was unable to get the win vs. the Hornets on Sunday, falling by a score of 130-127. After an evenly played first...
NBA

