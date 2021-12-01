Game thread: Hawks at Pacers

Who: Indiana Pacers (9-13) at Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10) After a few disappointing weeks to kick off the month of November, the Minnesota Timberwolves have rebounded quite nicely to end the month, winning seven of their last ten games (including extremely impressive victories over the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers). With only five teams in the Western Conference currently above .500, the Wolves have parlayed their recent string of success into the 7th best record in their conference, which just so happens to also be one game behind the four-seed Dallas Mavericks.

