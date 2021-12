I have read with disgust the column from Michael Kaddatz about Roe v. Wade. The issue (which he ignores) has to do with a woman’s right to control her own body and make decisions she deems correct for her. Kaddatz claims to advocate for the right to life. He is absolutely entitled to his beliefs, but his beliefs should not encroach on the beliefs of others.

