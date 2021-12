MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On World AIDS Day, there is encouraging news for people living with HIV. “I’ve been an HIV survivor for the past 27 years,” Anthony Johnson tells CBS4 News, he learned he was HIV positive in 1995. “It was really a devastating experience,” Johnson said. “All I could think of is, ‘I’m going to die.’” His life changed quickly. He lost his job and home and was dealing with a host of medical issues. “I told her I was HIV positive, she said, ‘Wait one moment.’ Left, a few minutes later came back and said, ‘I need you to leave!’” He...

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO