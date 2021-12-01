ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Grid Legends Release Date And Gameplay Reveal Set To Arrive This Friday

By David Carcasole
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRacing developer extraordinaire Codemasters is ready to reveal Grid Legends, and tell us when we’ll get to play it. A new report from website VGC tells us that all we need to do is tune in this...

