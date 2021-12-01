Grid Legends Release Date And Gameplay Reveal Set To Arrive This Friday

After a number of release date delays and changes, the latest trailer for Paramount Pictures' Rumble confirms that the animated adventure will be debuting on the streaming service Paramount+ beginning on December 15th. Fans got a trailer for the film in the early part of 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic began seeing movie theaters around the world shuttering their doors, which impacted the release of Rumble, and while the last release date the film had saw it opening in February of 2022, audiences were gifted the good news that they'll be able to check it out from the comfort of their own homes this holiday season. Check out the new trailer for Rumble below before it lands on Paramount+ on December 15th.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO