Grid Legends Release Date And Gameplay Reveal Set To Arrive This Friday

Universal Pictures has set a release date for Trolls 3, the third film in the Trolls animated film franchise from DreamWorks Animation. For being a kid-friendly movie series, Trolls has become rather controversial in Hollywood. Right as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to close businesses across the country, Universal decided to make the franchise's second film, Trolls World Tour, available simultaneously in theaters as well as digital home release. While Universe claimed the release strategy was a success, it upset cinema chains that were forced to close during the pandemic. With the controversy in the rearview mirror, Trolls 3 marches on with a new premiere date.
