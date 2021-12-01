See how heroin user tests drug for the presence of Fentanyl

Announced last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and reported by NBC News (among a multitude of other news outlets), America’s drug epidemic has taken the deadliest turn in our nation’s history. Overdose deaths have nearly doubled over the past five years. In a 12-month period alone that ended in April, the number of overdose deaths in this country rose 29%, from 78,056 to 100,306. According to the CDC data, opioids, mostly the synthetic variety and including fentanyl, is attributed to more than 75% of the lives lost.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO