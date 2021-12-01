ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See how heroin user tests drug for the presence of Fentanyl

 6 days ago

It's a little strip of paper not much longer than two inches, and it has...

Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Make Epidemic Deadliest Ever

Announced last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and reported by NBC News (among a multitude of other news outlets), America’s drug epidemic has taken the deadliest turn in our nation’s history. Overdose deaths have nearly doubled over the past five years. In a 12-month period alone that ended in April, the number of overdose deaths in this country rose 29%, from 78,056 to 100,306. According to the CDC data, opioids, mostly the synthetic variety and including fentanyl, is attributed to more than 75% of the lives lost.
How dangerous is fentanyl?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — How dangerous is fentanyl? To answer this question, Jason Goodman, the director of Recovery Support Services at Metro Drug Coalition, shares more about the drug. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is like morphine but is 50-to-100 times more powerful in regulated prescription form. The strength...
Sanjay Gupta
Fentanyl Remains A Dangerous Drug For Law Enforcement To Battle

With the nation just last week witnessing the number of drug overdose fatalities surpassing the 100-thousand mark…an all time high…authorities in the Lake Area are also reporting an increase in opioid arrests. The main drug of choice among users and pushers is quickly becoming fentanyl which, according to Miller County...
DEA: Drug sting shows scope of fentanyl flood in Colorado

An eight-month drug sting netted 110,000 pills laced with fentanyl, scores of long guns and handguns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body armor and even hand grenades, law enforcement officials from at least a dozen metro agencies announced Wednesday. David Olesky, acting special agent for the Denver Field Division of...
Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
Woman accused of getting heroin, fentanyl through mail

A 30-year-old woman has been charged with conspiring with a man to deliver heroin and fentanyl — all of which were detailed in numerous text messages between the two over a five-day period. Abagail R. White faces two counts of conspiracy to deliver drugs, each of which carries a maximum...
MDHHS warns marijuana users of possible issue with fentanyl-laced product

LANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued a warning about the possibility of fentanyl-laced marijuana in the state. No confirmed cases have been reported yet, but the department has reported that eight suspected cases have been reported in the last six months.
De Blasio touts city-approved sites for supervised use of heroin, drugs

New York City this week became the first U.S. city to open government-approved injection sites for people to use heroin and other narcotics under medical supervision. Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city’s health department announced Tuesday the opening of the drug use sites, describing them as an “extension of existing harm reduction services” that will share locations with previously established syringe service providers, with hopes of preventing drug overdoses.
How to Pass a Hair Follicle Drug Test: Get the Facts - 2022 Foolproof Guide to Success

Hair follicle drug tests are a very accurate way for employers and agencies to determine if people have used any drugs within the past 90 days. These drug tests are increasingly popular among government agencies and employers in the U.S. because they are so accurate and have a longer detection timeframe than other types of drug tests.
'Chilling': New concerns about suspect's behavior before shooting

Two teachers separately reported concerning behavior from sophomore Ethan Crumbley starting the day before the deadly Michigan high school shooting he's accused of -- prompting two meetings with him, including one with his parents just hours before the killings. CNN's Alexandra Field reports. Trusted local news has never been more...
