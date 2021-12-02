College Basketball Scores

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Pitt basketball player was brutally attacked while celebrating a win after a game in Europe. Corey Manigault was living his dream of playing professional basketball. He left the University of Pittsburgh after the 2017 season for the University of New Mexico and then moved to play professional ball in Cyprus. (Photo Credit: KDKA) That’s where the 23-year-old, who is described by former coaches as a gentle giant, was attacked outside a nightclub while he and his teammates celebrated a win. “When I got there, I was really not able to talk to him because he was not alert,...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO