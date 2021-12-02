ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

College Basketball Scores

By Sportradar
Titusville Herald
 5 days ago

Louisiana-Monroe 104, Centenary College of Louisiana...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

CBS Pittsburgh

Former Pitt Basketball Player Corey Manigault Brutally Assaulted In Europe

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Pitt basketball player was brutally attacked while celebrating a win after a game in Europe. Corey Manigault was living his dream of playing professional basketball. He left the University of Pittsburgh after the 2017 season for the University of New Mexico and then moved to play professional ball in Cyprus. (Photo Credit: KDKA) That’s where the 23-year-old, who is described by former coaches as a gentle giant, was attacked outside a nightclub while he and his teammates celebrated a win. “When I got there, I was really not able to talk to him because he was not alert,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Major College Football Coach Reportedly Getting Fired Sunday

You can reportedly add another notable name to the college football head coach firing list. According to a report from Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, the Washington Huskies are expected to fire head coach Jimmy Lake. Lake, 44, is currently suspended for shoving and hitting current linebacker Ruperake...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns After Only 1 Season

Presbyterian College head football coach Kevin Kelley is moving on from the program after just one season. The analytics-driven coach took to Twitter to announce his decision to “pursue other football interests.”. “I am so appreciative of Presbyterian College President Matthew vandenBerg and AD Rob Acunto for the opportunity that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Lee Corso Reveals His College Football Playoff Picks Right Now

The 2021 college football season is starting to wind down, with only a few games left on the regular season schedule. With conference title games only a few weeks away, every game is that much more important for teams hoping to make the College Football Playoff. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Lee Corso gave an updated look at his playoff teams right now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College basketball power rankings: Purdue moves up to No. 1, Gonzaga falls out of top 5

Purdue climbs to the top of this week’s college basketball rankings while Duke and Gonzaga tumble following tough losses. This will be a historic week for the Purdue Boilermakers, who are poised to ascend to the top of the AP poll for the first time in program history. It has been a long time coming for the storied Big Ten program, which has been an NCAA Tournament regular that has produced great teams but hasn’t been considered the top team in the land until now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Joel Klatt believes College Football Playoff committee made mistake

The College Football Playoff field was officially set Sunday, and we now know who will be competing for a national championship. While No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati will play in the Cotton Bowl semifinal, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia will face off in the Orange Bowl semifinal – with both games taking place on Friday, Dec. 31.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Ohio State News

On Tuesday morning, 247Sports reported that Ohio State withdrew from the Eli Ricks sweepstakes. The former LSU cornerback entered the transfer portal in late November. Per the report from 247Sports, the Buckeyes have pulled themselves out of the running for Ricks because there was a concern that several members on the current roster would leave if Ricks joined the defensive back room.
OHIO STATE
UConn-Notre Dame back on with Niele Ivey leading the Irish against the Huskies for first time as coach

A new era of the storied UConn-Notre Dame rivalry begins Sunday when second-year head coach Niele Ivey brings her Irish to Storrs for the first time since taking the reins at the legendary program. Ivey, who played at Notre Dame under Muffet McGraw from 1997–2001 and guided them to their first national title in ‘01, knows plenty well what UConn-Notre Dame matchups mean, even as the Irish are ...
HARTFORD, CT
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: West Virginia Loses Coach to Minnesota

Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s now official. West Virginia offensive analyst Kirk Ciarrocca has agreed to become the new offensive coordinator at Minnesota, West Virginia’s opponent in the bowl game. The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-6) will travel to Phoenix, Arizona to play the 8-4 Minnesota Gophers on December 28th in...
MINNESOTA STATE

