Environment

Unseasonably warm temperatures to end the week

By Kate McKenna
WAAY-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMornings are still chilly, of course. However, it won't be cold enough to need to ice scrapers in the mornings. It's dry for now,...

www.waaytv.com

WJLA

DC Weather: Big swings, first chance for snow in the forecast this week

WASHINGTON (7News) — Dramatic temperature swings along with a chance for snowflakes will make for an exciting weather week across the Mid-Atlantic. Gusty winds will push Monday afternoon highs well into the 60s, with some neighborhoods pushing the 70-degree mark. A robust cold front will move from west to east...
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Advisory In Effect; Temperature Drop Monday

CHCIAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping. A Wind Advisory was in effect for much of the area through noon Monday as gusts top 45 to 50 mph. It will be a very windy day with colder temperatures. Wind ADVISORY in effect until noon. Wind gusts may top 45 to 50 mph. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/QDA53bNmtA — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 6, 2021 Monday’s temperatures start in the 30s with temperatures dropping to the teens and 20s by the evening. Things stay on the colder side through Tuesday. Highs reach the 20s with light snow or flurries possible in the afternoon and continues into night. Gradually warming up through the end of the week.
CHICAGO, IL
Sun-Journal

Warming temperatures to turn wintry mix to rain Monday

Light snow showers that fell early Monday morning have changed to a wintry mix and light rain. The light ice accumulations have been factors in some travel difficulties around the state. Temperatures will steadily increase above freezing and change precipitation to rain. A cold front is expected to bring snow...
GRAY, ME
WESH

Unseasonably Warm Today

We will see partly cloudy skies and unseasonably warm temperatures today and through the rest of the week. We will see fog develop once again after midnight through tomorrow morning. A front late Wednesday will bring a slight chance of rain for areas to the north late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. We will stay unseasonably warm through next week with high pressure not allowing any cooling fronts to head our way.
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

North Alabama severe threat continues through late morning

A line of showers and storms is moving through north Alabama during the height of the morning commute. While the severe weather risk is low this morning, we will need to closely watch for gusty winds up to 60 MPH, heavy rain, and even a few spin up tornadoes. Besides the severe weather threat, frequent lightning is occurring with these storms - making for a dangerous situation with kids heading to school.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Wet Monday, Warm Up This Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a wet Monday thanks to a surge of moisture moving through South Florida. The showers will be on and off through the morning then another round of rain is expected Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be warming up to the low 80s Monday afternoon despite the clouds and rain. The showers end his evening and drier weather is expected for Tuesday and the rest of the week. (CBS4) At the same time, unseasonably warm and muggy conditions remain in the forecast all week with no cold fronts in sight. Each day will be warmer than the previous day. The warmest day is forecast to be on Thursday with highs in the mid-80s and getting close to the record high temperature of 87 degrees. Overnight lows will only drop to the 70s each day this week. The warm pattern continues into the weekend.
MIAMI, FL

