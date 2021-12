For some reason, most of the great holiday movies of all time provide us with a lot of accidents and injuries throughout the movie. If I were to ask you to name a Christmas movie that has a character or characters getting injured quite frequently, what would you say? I think the majority of people would say Home Alone because of all the crazy things Kevin does to Harry and Marv throughout the film. Surprisingly enough, there are actually quite a few holiday films with a high injury count. I'm not sure why, but Christmas movies tend to be a little dangerous for some of the characters.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO