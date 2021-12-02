In Our Opinion: Delaware leaders gave poor excuses for change in TPA

There may have been good reasons for the Delaware County Board of Supervisors to discard the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce as the county’s tourism promotion agency but, so far, we haven’t heard any.

The board rejected an extension of the county’s longstanding tourism partnership with the chamber during its Nov. 23 meeting. Tourism promotion will now become the domain of the county’s Department of Economic Development.

The chamber has been the county’s tourism promotion agency since the early 1960s.

Davenport Supervisor Dennis Valente, who chairs the board’s Economic Development Committee, said the chamber “has done an excellent job for us. Tourism is through the roof. They are very fluent in the internet community,” where most of the county’s tourists search for information. He said the chamber was also helpful in getting an accurate count of all the short-term rentals in the county for the bed tax.

Board Chair and Bovina Supervisor Tina Mole complained about a lack of communication between the county and chamber President Ray Pucci during the past two years. She also said she didn’t like Pucci’s “disparaging remarks against members of the board in the past month.”

Maybe communication was a problem. We can’t know that from the outside. What we do know is that Pucci’s “disparaging remarks” against Middletown Supervisor Patrick Davis were in response to an attack by Davis on the chamber.

Davis was unhappy that a member of the chamber’s board of directors ran against him in the November election. He complained that the chamber was getting “too political.”

We’ve found that those who claim others are “too political” really mean that the subject has politics that differ from those of the accuser. Davis made no bones about that. He put his petty politics right out front.

He said his reason was personal because chamber board President Todd Pascarella ran against him for town supervisor in the past two elections and its secretary, Lillian Browne-Burdick, ran against Walton Supervisor Joseph Cetta in this year’s election.

That’s right. People exercising their Constitutional right to seek public office were the reason for making a major change in county policy. Government by vindictiveness.

Another bad reason for the change was offered by Harpersfield Town Supervisor James Eisel, who has occupied a seat at the board table for 30 years. He was not happy that Pucci urged local municipalities to allow cannabis sales, as provided under new state laws.

“I don’t think they should have promoted the sales,” Eisel said. “I don’t want cannabis lounges around the county. They should focus on business and businesses alone.”

Somehow, it escapes Eisel that cannabis shops and “lounges” are businesses. Legal businesses, according to the state, just like any business that sells alcohol.

It will be interesting to see how this shakes out. It’s unlikely that a couple new employees in a county office will effectively replace the experience and institutional memory of an agency that has been doing the work for 60 years.

It’s more likely the county’s tourism businesses and tax revenue from those businesses will suffer because a couple petty people got their feelings hurt.