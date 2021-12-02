ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

In Our Opinion: Delaware leaders gave poor excuses for change in TPA

THE DAILY STAR
THE DAILY STAR
 5 days ago

There may have been good reasons for the Delaware County Board of Supervisors to discard the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce as the county’s tourism promotion agency but, so far, we haven’t heard any.

The board rejected an extension of the county’s longstanding tourism partnership with the chamber during its Nov. 23 meeting. Tourism promotion will now become the domain of the county’s Department of Economic Development.

The chamber has been the county’s tourism promotion agency since the early 1960s.

Davenport Supervisor Dennis Valente, who chairs the board’s Economic Development Committee, said the chamber “has done an excellent job for us. Tourism is through the roof. They are very fluent in the internet community,” where most of the county’s tourists search for information. He said the chamber was also helpful in getting an accurate count of all the short-term rentals in the county for the bed tax.

Board Chair and Bovina Supervisor Tina Mole complained about a lack of communication between the county and chamber President Ray Pucci during the past two years. She also said she didn’t like Pucci’s “disparaging remarks against members of the board in the past month.”

Maybe communication was a problem. We can’t know that from the outside. What we do know is that Pucci’s “disparaging remarks” against Middletown Supervisor Patrick Davis were in response to an attack by Davis on the chamber.

Davis was unhappy that a member of the chamber’s board of directors ran against him in the November election. He complained that the chamber was getting “too political.”

We’ve found that those who claim others are “too political” really mean that the subject has politics that differ from those of the accuser. Davis made no bones about that. He put his petty politics right out front.

He said his reason was personal because chamber board President Todd Pascarella ran against him for town supervisor in the past two elections and its secretary, Lillian Browne-Burdick, ran against Walton Supervisor Joseph Cetta in this year’s election.

That’s right. People exercising their Constitutional right to seek public office were the reason for making a major change in county policy. Government by vindictiveness.

Another bad reason for the change was offered by Harpersfield Town Supervisor James Eisel, who has occupied a seat at the board table for 30 years. He was not happy that Pucci urged local municipalities to allow cannabis sales, as provided under new state laws.

“I don’t think they should have promoted the sales,” Eisel said. “I don’t want cannabis lounges around the county. They should focus on business and businesses alone.”

Somehow, it escapes Eisel that cannabis shops and “lounges” are businesses. Legal businesses, according to the state, just like any business that sells alcohol.

It will be interesting to see how this shakes out. It’s unlikely that a couple new employees in a county office will effectively replace the experience and institutional memory of an agency that has been doing the work for 60 years.

It’s more likely the county’s tourism businesses and tax revenue from those businesses will suffer because a couple petty people got their feelings hurt.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Biden warns Putin of 'strong' response if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the U.S. would pursue "strong economic and other measures" if Russia invades Ukraine. During the 2 hour video call, Biden reiterated U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and called for a "de-escalation," the White House said in a statement. The two leaders discuss a range of other issues between the two countries, including nuclear security, ransomware, and Iran.
POTUS
NBC News

Mark Meadows says he is no longer cooperating with Jan. 6 probe

WASHINGTON — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Tuesday that he is no longer cooperating with the House select committee's probe into the Jan. 6 riot. In an interview on the streaming news network Real America's Voice, Meadows said the committee intended to ask about items that he considers protected by executive privilege.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

BEIJING (AP) — China accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit on Tuesday after the Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns. Rights groups have pushed for a full-blown boycott of the Games, accusing China of rights abuses against ethnic...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
County
Delaware County, NY
City
Middletown, NY
Delaware County, NY
Government
CBS News

Chris Cuomo drops SiriusXM show after being fired from CNN

Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said he's dropping his SiriusXM radio show, a decision that followed a sexual harassment allegation. "While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult," Cuomo said in a Twitter post Monday. He said he's stepping back to "focus on what comes next."
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Justice Department sues Texas over GOP-drawn voting maps

The Justice Department sued Monday in federal court challenging Texas Republicans' plan for redrawing congressional and state legislative districts based on new census figures. The lawsuit alleges that the state’s new maps, in violation of the Voting Rights Act, “deny or abridge the rights of Latino and Black voters to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Board Chair
CBS News

GOP Congressman Devin Nunes will leave House to work for Trump media company

California Representative Devin Nunes is leaving Congress to be the CEO of former President Donald Trump's media company, the company and Nunes said in a statement Monday. Nunes, one of Trump's biggest allies in Congress, was first elected to the House in 2002 and had been the chair of the powerful House Intelligence Committee in 2015 when Republicans held the majority. But he was forced to recuse himself from that committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election amid an investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics into whether he had leaked classified information.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
THE DAILY STAR

THE DAILY STAR

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
101
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for THE DAILY STAR

Comments / 0

Community Policy