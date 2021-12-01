Watch: Tommy Rees tells Notre Dame team he's BACK

Tommy Rees is back as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator. He’s not going to Baton Rouge and joining the LSU coaching staff.

Rees didn’t waste any time getting that message across to his team as he addressed the Irish on Wednesday night. Notre Dame’s social media team was there to catch it, quickly fade out some four letter words, and get it out to the masses. Watch it below as he says no less than three times how important it is for him to tell the team in person.

“I love you guys, I love this place, and I believe we can win a national championship here.” – Tommy Rees

Reports have Marcus Freeman becoming Notre Dame’s next head coach but we have no video of any that … yet. Stay tuned.