Report: Marcus Freeman to be next Notre Dame head coach

Notre Dame was dealt a tough blow Monday night when Brian Kelly shocked the college football world and took the LSU head coaching job. Not even 48 hours later, it appears the Irish have their next head coach.

Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be Notre Dame’s next head coach according to a report from On3.

Freeman was hired from the Cincinnati staff last January and made an instant splash in the recruiting game for Notre Dame while also having a stellar year calling the defense.

Earlier Wednesday night news broke that Tommy Rees was returning as the offensive coordinator, prompting much speculation about Freeman.

We will have much more through the night and coming days on this massive story.