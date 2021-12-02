Report: Former Ohio State Linebacker Marcus Freeman To Be Named Notre Dame's Next Head Coach

According to a report from On3’s Matt Zenitz, Notre Dame is expected to promote former Ohio State linebacker Marcus Freeman from defensive coordinator to head coach in the coming days.

The 35-year-old Freeman would replace Brian Kelly, who left the Fighting Irish earlier this week to be the new head coach at LSU. There was reportedly a significant push from the current players and commits for him to be promoted once Kelly departed.

Freeman – who played for the Buckeyes from 2004-08 – is in the midst of his first season as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator after spending four years in the same role at Cincinnati. He was also a graduate assistant at Ohio State in 2010, linebackers coach at Kent State (2011-12) and Purdue (2013-16).

If the report comes to fruition, Freeman’s first regular season game as the Fighting Irish’s head coach will be against the Buckeyes in Columbus on Sept. 3, 2022. An announcement is expected no

Freeman’s promotion removes any chance of him becoming Ohio State’s next defensive coordinator, as some fans have hoped for give the Buckeyes’ struggles defensively the last two seasons. Thus, head coach Ryan Day will have to look elsewhere if the current staff undergoes expected changes this offseason.

