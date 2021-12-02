ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Report: Former Ohio State Linebacker Marcus Freeman To Be Named Notre Dame's Next Head Coach

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 5 days ago
According to a report from On3’s Matt Zenitz, Notre Dame is expected to promote former Ohio State linebacker Marcus Freeman from defensive coordinator to head coach in the coming days.

The 35-year-old Freeman would replace Brian Kelly, who left the Fighting Irish earlier this week to be the new head coach at LSU. There was reportedly a significant push from the current players and commits for him to be promoted once Kelly departed.

Freeman – who played for the Buckeyes from 2004-08 – is in the midst of his first season as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator after spending four years in the same role at Cincinnati. He was also a graduate assistant at Ohio State in 2010, linebackers coach at Kent State (2011-12) and Purdue (2013-16).

If the report comes to fruition, Freeman’s first regular season game as the Fighting Irish’s head coach will be against the Buckeyes in Columbus on Sept. 3, 2022. An announcement is expected no

Freeman’s promotion removes any chance of him becoming Ohio State’s next defensive coordinator, as some fans have hoped for give the Buckeyes’ struggles defensively the last two seasons. Thus, head coach Ryan Day will have to look elsewhere if the current staff undergoes expected changes this offseason.

BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Named Heisman Trophy Finalist

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named on Monday evening as one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, which is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding player and is widely regarded as the most prestigious individual award in college football. A redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud...
