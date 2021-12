The Major League Baseball hot stove is heating up ahead of an impending work stoppage. The current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) expires Wednesday night, and free-agent activity will be halted until the players' union and the league can come to a new agreement -- a process that could take months. Many teams are getting deals in place before the lockout, and it's led to a free-agent frenzy in the last 24 hours. Max Scherzer became the latest and biggest name to sign, as he agreed to a record-breaking deal with the Mets on Monday.

