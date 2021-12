Though the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll are fun for fans to debate, the list that matters the most is the College Football Playoff rankings. And, on Tuesday evening, the rankings committee released the fourth iteration of its list. With just one more game in the regular season and then the conference championship games the weekend after, the playoff race is coming more into focus. The rankings will also be used to determine the New Year's Six bowl game participants.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO